New Abirem Emergency Hub To Enhance Emergency Responses

‎The Eastern Regional Minister, Mrs. Rita Akosua Adjei Awatey, has taken a keen interest in the ongoing construction of the Multi-Agency Emergency Hub at New Abirem in the Birim North District. The minister inspected the site, reviewing progress and emphasizing the facility’s crucial role in enhancing emergency response capabilities in the district.

‎

‎The facility is expected to house key emergency services, including Fire Service, Ambulance Service, Immigration Service, and National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) under one roof. This integrated approach is expected to significantly improve response times, coordination, and overall effectiveness in managing emergencies and disasters.

‎

‎Conducting the minister round the project, the District Chief Executive, Abdul Hakeem Antwi said on completion, it will serve as a central point for emergency response, enabling the services to work together seamlessly to save lives and protect property.

‎

‎He added that it will also bolster the district’s resilience to disasters and emergencies, ultimately contributing to the well-being of the people.

‎

‎The minister hailed the construction of the facility and said the initiative by the assembly demonstrates the government’s commitment to strengthening emergency response infrastructure in the country. She was hopeful that the facility is expected to be a game-changer in managing emergencies, from fires and accidents to natural disasters and other crises.