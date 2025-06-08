Neurosurgeon Questions Discrepancies in Ofori-Atta Medical Reports

Korle Bu Teaching Hospital neurosurgeon Dr. Hadi Mohammed Abdullah has raised concerns about conflicting information in two medical letters attributed to the Mayo Clinic regarding former Ghanaian Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta’s health.

Speaking to JOY News, Dr. Abdullah stated the letters present contradictions, particularly concerning the timeline and nature of Ofori-Atta’s diagnosis.

“From the two letters that I’ve seen, it was clear that as at March, he would be undergoing surgery,” Dr. Abdullah stated. “So, it’s very difficult to reconcile the two letters because the second letter now says that they had to undergo an MRI-guided biopsy.

It means as at that time, no diagnosis had been made unless Mayo wanted to send the information that the biopsy was the surgery that they were talking about.” He clarified the medical distinction, noting an MRI-guided biopsy is typically an outpatient procedure: “But usually, biopsies are done as a day activity. Usually, in Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, it is done on the ward, and the patient goes home the same day. Some even do it in the clinics. So, it’s very difficult to reconcile the two letters.”

Dr. Abdullah further emphasized that the diagnostic procedures described are standard in Ghanaian healthcare facilities. “This is what we do in Korle-Bu and I’m sure in many, many hospitals across the country where urological services are available,” he added.

MRI-guided biopsies are routine diagnostic tools employed in urological medicine globally to obtain tissue samples for analysis.