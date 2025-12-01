Netherlands Donates Advanced Scanners to Strengthen Ghana’s Drug Fight

The Government of the Netherlands has donated two state-of-the-art advanced airport passenger scanners to the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) as part of ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking through Kotoka International Airport (KIA). The announcement followed a two-day international conference on drug markets in West Africa held in Accra.

The new equipment includes a full-body security scanner and a baggage scanner, described as intrusive scanners that provide deeper and more advanced screening capabilities than current systems in use. Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak revealed the donation came after the closing session of the High-Level Dialogue on Drug Markets in West Africa.

Foort Van Oosten, Minister of Justice and Security of the Netherlands, said the donation reflected his country’s strong commitment to supporting Ghana’s efforts to strengthen border security and combat transnational drug trafficking. He noted that the two nations maintain a longstanding partnership rooted in cooperation, shared responsibility, and mutual respect.

The handover ceremony took place yesterday in Accra and was attended by officials from Ghana’s Ministry of the Interior, Minister of Foreign Affairs Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, and other senior dignitaries. The event highlighted the growing cooperation between Ghana and the Netherlands on security matters.

Minister Mubarak explained that the scanners currently in use at the airport were designed to detect items carried by passengers and trigger alerts when prohibited objects were identified. He added that the newly supplied scanners offered far more advanced capabilities, classified as intrusive scanners, and provided a deeper, more comprehensive level of screening than existing systems.

The Interior Minister stressed that the airport previously operated an intrusive scanner managed by NACOC, but that equipment had become outdated. He said it became necessary to acquire modern scanners with enhanced functionality to strengthen the fight against drug trafficking through the country’s ports.

Brigadier General Maxwell Obuba Mantey, the Director-General of NACOC, on behalf of the Commission thanked the Government of Netherlands for the kind gesture. He reiterated the agency’s commitment to combating illegal trafficking.

The donation follows months of concerns about scanning equipment at Ghana’s main international airport. Earlier this year, Minister Mubarak disclosed in Parliament that NACOC had been relying on sniffer dogs at airports due to broken down body and baggage scanners. He explained that the ministry had made budgetary provisions to procure new modern and sophisticated equipment instead of repairing the outdated systems.

The international conference that preceded the scanner handover was jointly hosted by the Government of Ghana, the Government of the Netherlands, and the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime. The gathering brought together leading experts from Africa, Europe, Latin America, and global agencies to examine the escalating drug crisis in West Africa.

Brigadier General Mantey told conference participants that global drug markets were undergoing a profound transformation, with synthetic substances now more prevalent than at any point in history. He warned that drug trafficking networks in West Africa were rapidly adapting to new opportunities through digital payments, e-commerce, social media, encrypted communication, and the exploitation of weak border systems.

The Dutch minister emphasized that criminal networks have become increasingly sophisticated, requiring enhanced cooperation between nations. Joost Flamand, Deputy Director-General for Political Affairs at the Netherlands Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the illicit drug trade was inflicting severe harm on countries worldwide, undermining public health, governance, and security.

The new scanners are expected to significantly enhance drug interdiction efforts at Kotoka International Airport. Security experts say the advanced technology will help authorities keep pace with evolving trafficking methods and protect Ghana from being used as a transit point for international drug smuggling operations.

NACOC officials have scaled up intelligence operations, enhanced forensic and screening capacities, and strengthened collaboration with courier services in recent months. The addition of the Netherlands-donated equipment represents a major boost to these ongoing efforts to safeguard Ghana’s borders and maintain airport security standards.