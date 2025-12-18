Netflix Warner Bros Discovery Merger Faces Opposition From Writers Guild and Industry Groups

The Writers Guild of America called for regulators to block any merger involving Warner Bros Discovery as competing bids from Netflix and Paramount Skydance threaten to reshape the entertainment industry through further consolidation that could reduce jobs and content diversity.

Warner Bros Discovery shareholders face a choice between Netflix’s 72 billion dollar offer for the company’s film studio and streaming assets including Home Box Office (HBO), and Paramount Skydance’s 108.4 billion dollar bid for the entire company including television networks. The Writers Guild warned that either deal could lead to job losses, lower wages and reduced content choices as media consolidation accelerates across the entertainment sector.

Netflix co-chief executive Ted Sarandos defended the company’s merger agreement as superior and in the best interests of shareholders, noting the financing and regulatory pathway are more straightforward than competing proposals. The streaming giant seeks Warner Bros Discovery’s movie studio, HBO streaming service and content library featuring franchises including Harry Potter, Friends, the MonsterVerse and premium HBO programming, but not traditional television networks like Cable News Network (CNN) and Turner Network Television (TNT).

Paramount Skydance proposed acquiring Warner Bros Discovery in its entirety including television assets, which would combine competing channels under one corporate structure. Research firm Forrester analyst Mike Proulx stated the situation resembles a high stakes drama with uncertain outcomes as the battle for control could take months to resolve.

The successful bidder would gain major competitive advantage in streaming wars by securing one of the industry’s deepest content libraries. Warner Bros Discovery put itself up for sale in October after receiving multiple expressions of interest, formally agreeing to the Netflix deal on December 5 before Paramount Skydance launched its hostile takeover attempt.

Warner Bros Discovery board chairman Samuel Di Piazza Jr stated the Paramount Skydance offer fails to address key concerns despite extensive engagement with six previous proposals since September. The board questioned whether the Ellison family backing Paramount Skydance has provided unconditional financing commitment, while describing Netflix’s offer as well funded with clearer structure and lower regulatory risk.

Any merger faces intense scrutiny from competition regulators in the United States and Europe given concerns about media consolidation reducing competition and consumer choice. Paramount Skydance could return with revised offers as the Hollywood studio takeover battle continues, with industry observers expecting prolonged negotiations before resolution.