Netflix to Acquire Warner Bros in US$82.7 Billion Entertainment Deal

Netflix has agreed to acquire Warner Bros., including HBO Max and HBO, in a transformative $82.7 billion deal announced Friday that reshapes the global entertainment landscape. The transaction values Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) at $27.75 per share, with an equity value of $72 billion.

The acquisition brings together Netflix’s streaming platform, which serves over 300 million subscribers worldwide, and Warner Bros.’ century of storytelling heritage. Beloved franchises including Game of Thrones, The Wizard of Oz and the DC Universe will join Netflix’s portfolio alongside its original hits such as Stranger Things and Squid Game.

Netflix co-chief executive Ted Sarandos described the move as fulfilling the company’s mission. He emphasized that combining Warner’s extensive catalog of classics with Netflix’s modern titles would enhance the service’s entertainment value globally. Greg Peters, Netflix’s other co-chief executive, highlighted how Warner’s creative capabilities would complement the streaming giant’s business model.

Warner Bros. Discovery President David Zaslav characterized the announcement as uniting two storytelling powerhouses. He expressed confidence that the combination would ensure audiences continue enjoying resonant stories for generations ahead.

The transaction structure involves shareholders receiving $23.25 cash plus $4.50 in Netflix stock per WBD share. Netflix said it would take out a $59 billion bridge loan from three major banks to complete the cash component.

The deal follows WBD’s June 2025 announcement to separate its operations into two entities. The Global Networks division, to be called Discovery Global, will become an independent publicly traded company by the third quarter of 2026. This new entity will include properties such as CNN, TNT Sports, Discovery channels across Europe, and digital platforms including Discovery+ and Bleacher Report.

The deal proposal has a breakup fee of $5.8 billion, meaning Netflix must pay this amount if the acquisition fails to materialize. Industry observers note this represents an unusually high percentage of the total deal value.

Netflix has pledged to maintain Warner’s current theatrical release operations. This commitment addresses concerns from filmmakers who have questioned Netflix’s historical preference for streaming over cinema distribution. Warner owns HBO Max and DC Studios, adding significant intellectual property to Netflix’s holdings.

The acquisition emerged from a competitive bidding process. Paramount Skydance and Comcast all emerged as contenders and submitted rival bids before Netflix secured exclusive negotiations.

Netflix expects the combined entity to generate between $2 billion and $3 billion in annual cost savings by the third year following completion. Company executives project the transaction will boost earnings per share by the second year after closing.

Warner Bros. Discovery has carried substantial debt exceeding $43 billion since its formation in 2022 through the merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery. The company’s market capitalization stood at approximately $60 billion before the acquisition announcement, making Netflix’s offer notably above current valuations.

The transaction requires several approvals before completion. WBD shareholders must vote in favor, and regulatory authorities must clear the merger. The separation of Discovery Global must also finalize before the deal closes. Netflix anticipates completing the acquisition within 12 to 18 months.

Both companies’ boards unanimously approved the agreement. The deal was filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which will review registration statements and proxy materials.

Market observers suggest the acquisition could trigger regulatory scrutiny regarding competition in streaming services and theatrical exhibition. Sen. Elizabeth Warren said on social media that allowing Netflix to control access to almost half of streaming subscribers could make content more expensive.

Shares of Warner Bros. gained $1.54, or 6.3%, to close at $26.08, while Netflix shares fell $2.98, or 2.9%, to $100.24 following the announcement Friday.

Industry analysts view the merger as fundamentally altering streaming competition. Mike Proulx of Forrester called it “a seismic shift in the entertainment industry” that cements Netflix’s dominance.

Moelis & Company and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom serve as Netflix’s financial and legal advisors respectively. Allen & Company, J.P. Morgan and Evercore advise Warner Bros. Discovery, with Wachtell Lipton and Debevoise & Plimpton providing legal counsel.

Netflix conducted the acquisition under an internal project code named “Project Noble” according to industry reports. The streaming company secured its financing package from a consortium of major financial institutions to assemble the historic deal.