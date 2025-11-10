Netflix Epic Secures Over Three Million Viewing Hours Globally

Femi Adebayo’s Yoruba epic Jagun Jagun has emerged as a landmark achievement for African cinema, capturing 3.7 million viewing hours within its first fortnight on Netflix and dominating award ceremonies across the continent since its August 2023 debut.

The Netflix original film, co-directed by Adebayo Tijani and Tope Adebayo Salami and produced through Euphoria360 Media, was released on 10 August 2023. The production follows Gbotija, a young warrior portrayed by Lateef Adedimeji, whose journey to join the elite army of feared warlord Ogundiji, played by Femi Adebayo himself, transforms into a profound test of soul and loyalty as dark truths about power and greatness emerge.

Within 48 hours of release, the film began trending in the United Kingdom and seventeen other countries. It earned 2.1 million viewing hours in its first three days and 3.7 million views by 20 August 2023, making it one of the top 10 most watched non-English films globally during its release period.

The film secured fifth position on Netflix’s non-English global charts, outperforming competitors including Marry My Dead Body from Korea, Adipurush from India, and The Raid Redemption from Indonesia. The production topped charts in multiple territories including Bahamas, Cyprus, Egypt, Guadeloupe, Jamaica, Kenya, Martinique, Mauritius, Oman, Qatar, Reunion, Romania, South Africa, Trinidad and Tobago, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and Nigeria.

The film’s narrative centers on Ogundiji, a warlord who begins feeling threatened by the potential of Gbotija, whose primary aim involves avenging his father’s death. The production explores themes of loyalty, betrayal, legacy burden, and the transformation of men into monsters when power replaces purpose. Adebayo’s portrayal of Ogundiji presents a commanding yet vulnerable villain who believes himself the hero of his story, while Adedimeji balances youthful hope with emotional intensity.

The cast includes screen favorites from Yoruba and English language Nollywood, featuring Bimbo Ademoye, Fathia Balogun, Debo Adebayo known as Mr Macaroni, Bukunmi Oluwasina, Ibrahim Yekini and Muyiwa Ademola. Additional appearances include Adebayo Salami, Odunlade Adekola and Yinka Quadri.

The production’s technical achievements garnered significant recognition at continental award ceremonies. At the 2024 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards, Jagun Jagun won Best Indigenous Language Movie for West Africa and Best Costume Design. The film secured seven nominations at the 2024 Africa Movie Academy Awards, ultimately winning three awards including Achievement in Makeup, Achievement in Visual Effects, and Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Femi Adebayo.

The film dominated the 2024 Best of Nollywood Awards held at Sugar Factory Film Studios in Ilorin, Kwara State, winning six categories including Best Indigenous Film, Best Actor, Best Production Design, Best Special Effect, Best Costume, and Director of the Year.

The film was shot over a month’s duration in southwestern Nigeria. Actress Bukunmi Oluwasina revealed that Femi Adebayo selected her for the role a year before production commenced, describing the project as a “monumental undertaking.” Femi Adebayo stated that the dream was to surpass the success and achievements recorded by King of Thieves, his previous Yoruba epic that grossed over 320 million naira at Nigerian cinemas.

The film’s visual presentation drew widespread praise for its cinematography, which captures the dust, drums and divine prophecy of pre colonial warfare. Set design created lived in environments, while costumes were crafted with ritual precision. The score, composed by Tolu Obanro, pulses through the narrative like a heartbeat, with rhythms resonating the story’s emotional weight. Visual effects captured sword clashes, smoke and spellbinding rituals with precision rarely achieved in African cinema.

The production team balanced intimate character moments with expansive battle sequences, using aerial drone shots accompanied by musical scores draped in Yoruba cosmology to establish the film’s visual identity. Camera work maintained equilibrium between chaos and intimacy throughout action sequences, while sound design layered traditional instrumentation with contemporary cinematic techniques.

Femi Adebayo revealed in interviews that he sold personal properties to finance the movie and meet budget requirements, demonstrating the level of commitment required for such an ambitious production. The filmmaker expressed that producing Jagun Jagun fulfilled a dream to create traditional cinema showcasing Yoruba culture to global audiences while making commentary about leadership and governance.

The film represents part of a broader resurgence in Yoruba epic productions within contemporary Nollywood, joining titles including Kunle Afolayan’s Anikulapo, the same directing duo’s King of Thieves, and Tunde Kelani’s Ayinla in demonstrating that indigenous language films can achieve both commercial success and critical acclaim when supported by substantial investment and production values matching contemporary audience expectations.

Industry observers note that Jagun Jagun’s performance validated the growing international appetite for African storytelling, particularly narratives rooted in cultural heritage and folklore. The film’s success on Netflix’s global platform extended its reach far beyond traditional theatrical distribution, introducing Yoruba cultural narratives to diverse international audiences while demonstrating that African myths, when given appropriate staging and resources, can resonate across continents and cultural boundaries.

The production’s achievement in ranking among Netflix’s top non-English films globally during its release period represents a milestone for Nigerian cinema, showcasing the industry’s capacity to produce content competitive on international streaming platforms. The film’s technical excellence, combined with authentic cultural storytelling and strong performances, established new benchmarks for Yoruba language productions and reinforced Nigeria’s position as a significant contributor to global cinema.