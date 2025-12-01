Netanyahu Seeks Presidential Pardon Amid Ongoing Corruption Trial

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu submitted a formal pardon request Sunday to President Isaac Herzog, arguing that his corruption trial has been ongoing for nearly six years and is tearing the country apart amid mounting security challenges.

Herzog’s office confirmed receiving the request and described it as an extraordinary plea carrying significant implications, stating the president will responsibly and sincerely consider it after receiving all relevant opinions. The submission follows a letter sent earlier in November by United States (US) President Donald Trump urging Herzog to pardon the Israeli leader.

Netanyahu faces three separate corruption cases filed in 2019, which include allegations of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust. The prime minister has repeatedly denied all charges and pleaded not guilty. In a video message Sunday, he stated that while he wanted to see the process through until acquittal, the security and political reality, specifically the national interest, dictate otherwise.

In the letter addressed to Herzog, Netanyahu wrote that his trial has become a focal point of fierce controversy for which he bears broad public and moral responsibility, with an understanding of the overall ramifications. He argued that continuing to testify three times weekly represents an impossible requirement, insisting an immediate end to the trial will greatly help lower tensions and promote the broad reconciliation the country desperately needs.

The request consisted of a 111 page letter from Netanyahu’s lawyer Amit Hadad and a separate letter signed by the prime minister. Neither document included any admission of guilt. Hadad wrote that granting the request will allow the prime minister to devote all his time, abilities, and energy to advancing Israel in these critical times and dealing with challenges and opportunities ahead.

The premier and his wife Sara are accused in one case of accepting more than $260,000 worth of luxury goods such as cigars, jewellery, and champagne from billionaires. Other cases involve allegations that he sought favorable coverage from Israeli media outlets in exchange for political favors.

Opposition leaders strongly condemned the move. Yair Lapid, leader of Israel’s opposition, urged Herzog to reject the pardon request, at least in its current form, insisting a pardon must require Netanyahu’s admission of guilt, an expression of remorse, and immediate withdrawal from political life. Yair Golan of the Democrats party argued that only the guilty seek pardon.

Senior coalition ministers defended Netanyahu. Defense Minister Israel Katz stated a pardon would end the deep rift that has accompanied Israeli society for nearly a decade, while Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich claimed Netanyahu had been persecuted for years by a corrupt judicial system that fabricated political cases against him.

Legal experts questioned the timing and process. Emi Palmor, former director general of the justice ministry, stated it is impossible to claim innocence while the trial is ongoing and then ask the president to intervene. She noted the only way to stop the trial is to ask the attorney general to withhold the proceedings.

Legal expert Eli Salzberger described the timing, coming just weeks after Trump’s letter, as an orchestrated move. He predicted that if Herzog grants the pardon, it will almost certainly be challenged at the Supreme Court. Salzberger noted that under Israeli law, a pardon can only be granted to someone who has been convicted, adding that if the request is denied, it will be an easier path for Netanyahu to settle on a plea bargain, something the prime minister has rejected thus far.

Dozens of protesters gathered outside Herzog’s home in Tel Aviv following the announcement, urging him to reject the request. Anti government activist Shikma Bressler stated that people of Israel understand what is at stake, specifically the future of the country, accusing Netanyahu of trying to destroy the judicial system and turning to the president only because it was not happening fast enough.

Netanyahu, 76, is Israel’s longest serving prime minister, having served more than 18 years across multiple terms since 1996. He is the first sitting Israeli prime minister to face a corruption trial. Former prime minister Ehud Olmert resigned in 2009 before his own trial and was later sentenced to 27 months in prison for fraud.

The documents will be sent to the Ministry of Justice’s Pardons Department for opinions and then transferred to the legal adviser in the president’s office, who will formulate additional opinions for Herzog. There is no deadline for the president to make a decision regarding the pardon request.