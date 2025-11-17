Nestlé Launches MILO Under 13 Champions League

The spirit of youthful football dreams lit up Accra as Nestlé Ghana launched the 2025 MILO Under 13 Champions League, reaffirming its place as one of the country’s most enduring platforms for nurturing future stars.

For more than two decades, this tournament has quietly transformed school pitches into discovery grounds, unearthing talents who have gone on to shine on the international stage. Nestlé Ghana has once again placed itself at the heart of grassroots football development with the launch of this year’s edition, a tournament widely regarded as one of the most consistent talent pipelines for Ghanaian football.

The event brought together education authorities, sports officials, football icons and corporate leaders to celebrate a platform that continues to shape the dreams of thousands of young players across the country.

Managing Director of Nestlé Ghana, Salome Azevedo, described the tournament as more than just a sporting event. She said football’s universal appeal and ability to shape character make it a powerful tool for developing the leaders of tomorrow.

“Football reveals the inner qualities of young players and helps them grow into professionals in many fields of endeavour. Through the game, children learn vital life skills that extend beyond the pitch,” she noted.

According to her, the MILO Under 13 Champions League has served as a launching pad for several exceptional talents, including Abdul Majeed Waris, Fatawu Issahaku and Kelvin Nkrumah, who all rose from school pitches to the international stage. Nestlé, she added, remains committed to discovering even more stars and supporting Ghana’s football ecosystem from the ground up.

For over 20 years, Nestlé has partnered with the Ministry of Education, the Ghana Education Service (GES) and the Ministry of Youth and Sports to promote grassroots football, combining talent discovery with lessons in teamwork, discipline and healthy living.

Category Manager for Beverages at Nestlé Ghana, Myron Otoo, outlined the scale and impact of the tournament, describing it as one of the most inclusive and far reaching youth sports initiatives in the country.

“The MILO Under 13 Champions League engages over 100,000 schoolchildren across all regions,” he said. “The tournament rolls out in District, Zonal and National stages, encouraging active and healthy lifestyles among children.”

This year, the top 16 schools emerging from the Zonal Playoffs will compete in the National Finals, with more than 20,000 children expected to directly participate. Beyond that, Nestlé’s MILO Building Champs platform has already reached 1.9 million schoolchildren in 2025 alone, reinforcing the company’s belief that sports and nutrition must go hand in hand to build confident, resilient young people.

“These values respect, teamwork, determination and perseverance are at the heart of who we are,” Otoo added. “They capture MILO’s essence: nourishing children’s journey to success and inspiring them through sport.”

Ghana captain André Dede Ayew, who serves as the brand icon for the 2025 tournament, emphasised the significance of the platform in shaping dreams and giving young talents the exposure and confidence they need.

“This tournament is more than a competition. It has shaped dreams, discovered stars and built confidence in many young talents,” he said, applauding Nestlé Ghana and the Ghana Education Service for their commitment to youth development.

Ayew expressed excitement about partnering with Stephen Appiah, whom he described as a mentor and an inspiration throughout his career. Together, he said, they hope to guide and support the next generation of Ghanaian footballers.

Speaking directly to the young players, Ayew encouraged them to embrace discipline, respect, passion and hard work, values he credits for his own remarkable journey.

“No dream is too big,” he told them. “If you give your best every day, the world will open its doors for you.”

With Ghanaian football searching for a renewed spark at both the youth and senior levels, the return of the MILO Under 13 Champions League offers fresh hope. By connecting young children to structured competition, proper coaching and national exposure, Nestlé Ghana is playing a pivotal role in shaping the country’s next wave of football stars.

As the 2025 tournament kicks off, expectations are high, not just for the winners who will lift the trophy, but for the thousands of young players whose dreams begin on school pitches across Ghana. Nestlé Ghana’s message is clear: with the right support, the right values and the right opportunities, the future of Ghanaian football can be brighter than ever.