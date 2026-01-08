NESTLÉ GHANA’S INFANT FORMULA NOT PART OF THE RECALL

We would like to clarify that Infant Formula sold by Nestlé Ghana is not part of the voluntary and precautionary recall of specific batches of infant formula announced in some countries.

We want to emphasize that Nestlé Infant Formula products registered with the Food and Drugs Authority and sold by Nestlé Ghana are not affected by this recall.

We would like to reassure that all SMA (SMA Gold 1, SMA Gold 2 and SMA Gold 3) and NAN product ranges (NAN Optipro 1, NAN Optipro 2 and NAN Optipro 3) sold by Nestlé Ghana are safe for consumption.

The safety and quality of our products, and the health of babies, are our top priorities.

For additional information please contact:

[email protected]