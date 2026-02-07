Nestlé Ghana Strengthens Partnership with GES for 2026 Independence Awards

Nestlé Ghana Limited has reaffirmed its collaboration with the Ghana Education Service (GES) during a courtesy visit focused on preparations for the 2026 President’s Independence Day Awards, which recognize academic excellence in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The 2026 ceremony will honour 52 outstanding students including the Overall Best Public School Students (male and female) across all 16 regions, Overall Best Private School Students in each region, and the Overall Best National Male and Female Students with additional educational needs, specifically those with visual or hearing impairments, all based on raw examination scores.

Cristina Macina, Vice President of Communications for Zone Asia, Oceania and Africa at Nestlé, visited Ghana for the first time as part of the delegation. She was received by Professor Ernest Kofi Davis, Director General of GES, alongside other senior officials. The discussions centered on strengthening collaboration in education, sports development, and youth empowerment nationwide.

Deborah Kwablah, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Manager for Nestlé Ghana, emphasized flagship initiatives including the President’s Independence Awards and the MILO U-13 football tournament during the meeting. She noted that these programmes continue playing a pivotal role in promoting academic excellence and nurturing young sporting talent across Ghana.

Nestlé Ghana Managing Director Salomé Azevedo reiterated the company’s commitment to inclusive sports development. She highlighted the MILO U-13 platform as a key avenue for ensuring that every child, regardless of background, has equal opportunity to discover and develop their potential.

Patricia Ekaba, Head of Corporate Communications and Public Affairs for Central and West Africa, expressed Nestlé’s continued enthusiasm for supporting young talents and contributing to national efforts in both education and sports. She emphasized that the company views these investments as essential to Ghana’s long term development.

Macina praised the cooperative spirit between Nestlé and GES, noting that investments in sports and education are essential to nurturing Ghana’s future leaders. Professor Davis acknowledged the company’s decades of partnership with GES and expressed readiness to sign a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that seeks to broaden collaboration to include nutrition education and sustainability initiatives such as waste segregation in schools.

As part of her familiarization visit, Macina engaged with two awardees from the 2023 cohort of the President’s Independence Day Awards to understand the long term impact of the recognition programme. Her visit included a stop at the University of Ghana’s Institute of Applied Science and Technology to explore ongoing areas of collaboration with Nestlé Ghana.

The President’s Independence Day Awards were established in 1993 to provide scholarships for deserving BECE graduates aged 14 to 19 from across Ghana. Nestlé’s beverage brand MILO has been the lead sponsor for 16 years, maintaining a strong commitment to education delivery and sports development at the basic level.

At the 32nd edition held on March 5, 2025, Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang paid tribute to the late former President Jerry John Rawlings for initiating the awards scheme. She commended the awardees and stressed the importance of collective effort to transform Ghana’s educational system.

Award packages typically include laptops, plaques, Nestlé souvenirs, and a one year supply of Nestlé products, along with a certificate signed by the President of the Republic of Ghana. Students also participate in exciting activities including factory tours in Tema, visits to Parliament House and the Ministry of Education, tours of Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, and air experiences at the Air Force Base in Burma Camp.

The awards ceremony traditionally coincides with Ghana’s Independence Day celebrations, with the climax falling on March 6. The event attracts Ministers of State, members of the Diplomatic Corps, traditional leaders, heads of departments and agencies, parents of awardees, teachers, and fellow students.

Beyond the President’s Independence Day Awards, Nestlé MILO champions other youth development initiatives in sports including the MILO U-13 Champions League and the MILO Sports Development Programme, which reach over 100,000 young people annually across Ghana.

The expanded MOU under discussion reflects both organizations’ recognition that addressing Ghana’s educational challenges requires partnerships that extend beyond academic recognition to include nutrition, sustainability, and holistic youth development approaches.