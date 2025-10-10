Nestlé Ghana Ltd. honors deserving distributors for contributing to its growth

Nestlé Ghana Ltd. has honored deserving distributors in its supply chain who have contributed in diverse ways to the company’s growth. 49 awards including 8 trucks were presented at the colorful ceremony at the plush Volta Serene Hotel in the Volta Regional capital of Ho.

Ben Betty Company Ltd, located in Tarkwa in the Western Region of Ghana was honored with the Best Distributor of the Year Award. This was followed by Dan Maud Company Ltd, Kofi Gyimah Enterprises Ltd, Edcey Company Ltd, and Awenyami Enterprise for 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th positions respectively.

Ofram Company Ltd, Tesslink Company Ltd, and Ophiasare Company Ltd were recognized with the National Awards for Best Redistribution.

Speaking on behalf of the Ben Betty Company Ltd., Dorcas Otoo, ESQ, described the moment as amazing and dedicated the award to the van salesmen of the company. She expressed confidence that “the energy to achieve a successful 2025 and a great start in 2026 is assured.”

The Managing Director, Salomé Azevedo said the night was to honour the deep partnerships, loyalty and dedication to the Nestlé brand and its products. “Our brands represent more than just products. They carry our commitment to excellence and the best quality nutrition to nurture the changemakers, the champions, the food lovers, the hustlers, and the dedicated mothers and fathers and their children”. She referred to the customers as “business partners in innovation and champions in the marketplace.

She stressed that Nestlé Ghana Ltd. aims at “driving sustainable growth and shared value in all the communities in which we operate. We continue to invest in technologies to be more efficient and reduce cost and waste across the value chain. Investment in our people through targeted training to unlock potential and boosts performance. Investment behind our brands. “And my personal favorite: investment in our communities and our planet, and this is not a one-off. It’s an investment to be done with love and commitment every day”, she said.

Jacob Odai, the National Sales Manager of Nestlé Ghana Ltd., expressed his heartfelt appreciation for the significant contributions of distributors to the company’s success. He conveyed gratitude for their partnership, highlighting that this year’s awards, which include an impressive total of 49 accolades—among them, 8 trucks—serve as a sincere gesture of thanks to our invaluable distributors.”

The Nestlé Ghana Ltd.’s distributor awards are organized yearly to reward deserving distributors for their partnership and support in the growth of Nestlé.