Nestlé Ghana Celebrates Consumers at NIDO Promotion Finale

Nestlé Ghana Limited rewarded consumers at the grand finale of its second NIDO Obaatanpa Mo Promotion, expressing gratitude to mothers and families nationwide for their continued trust in the brand.

The promotion, which ran from May to July 2025, attracted 99,026 entries from across Ghana. More than 30,000 consumers received rewards through mini draws held throughout the promotional period, creating widespread excitement and appreciation. At the grand finale event, winners received various prizes including five refrigerators, 10 beautifully woven Kente cloths, and 10 cash prizes of 5,000 cedis each. Five ultimate winners received all expense paid weekend getaways with a companion at Safari Valley Resort, accompanied by a 5,000 cedis stipend.

Ifeanyichukwu Orabuche, Business Executive Officer for Dairy in the Central and West Africa Region, applauded the impressive entry numbers, saying they signify the love for brand NIDO. “When we see over 99,000 entries and over 30,000 families rewarded, it tells us that NIDO has become a part of your life,” she said. “The purpose is to create and share value, make sure that what we do as a business also creates joy, opportunity and hope for the communities and the people connected to us.”

Myron Otoo, Category Manager for Beverages and Dairy at Nestlé Ghana Limited, expressed appreciation to all participants. He described the NIDO Obaatanpa Mo Promotion as a celebration of mothers, whose love and sacrifice shape the next generation. Through this initiative, the company honors their care, strength and unwavering loyalty to NIDO, according to Otoo.

Managing Director Salomé Azevedo said the promotion transcends typical consumer campaigns by building genuine connections with the people the brand serves. “At Nestlé Ghana, our purpose has never been just about products,” Azevedo said. “It’s about creating shared value, making sure that what we do as a business also creates joy, opportunity and hope. Through this promotion, we have not only rewarded loyalty; we have built connections, strengthened trust and reminded ourselves that our success is rooted in the people we serve every day.”

Azevedo extended special thanks to partners for their vital roles in ensuring the promotion’s fairness, integrity and success. She was appointed Managing Director of Nestlé Ghana in June 2025, bringing over 20 years of experience in various commercial roles across sub-Saharan Africa. Based in Accra, she oversees Nestlé’s operations in Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone under the Central and West Africa Region.

The second edition’s participation increased substantially compared to the inaugural promotion, which ran in 2024 and attracted over 90,000 entries with more than 35,000 individuals rewarded through mini draws. The NIDO Obaatanpa Mo Promotion reflects Nestlé’s ongoing commitment to nourishing generations and reciprocating the trust families place in making NIDO part of their daily routines.

NIDO has gained popularity in Ghana since its introduction in the 1990s, positioning itself as a trusted nutrition solution for mothers seeking reliable products for their families. The brand is fortified with iron and essential minerals required for children’s cognitive development, learning abilities and overall growth.