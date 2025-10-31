Nestlé Ghana Celebrates Consumer Loyalty at the 2nd Edition of the NIDO Obaatanpa Mo Promotion Grand Finale

Nestlé Ghana Ltd has proudly celebrated and rewarded its loyal consumers at the grand finale of the 2nd Edition of the NIDO Obaatanpa Mo Promotion, expressing heartfelt gratitude to mothers and families across the nation for their unwavering trust in the NIDO brand.

Building on the success of the first edition, this year’s promotion ran from May to July 2025, amassing an impressive 99,026 entries nationwide. Over 30,500 consumers were rewarded through mini draws, creating excitement and appreciation throughout the country.

During the grand finale, winners were celebrated with a variety of prizes, including 5 refrigerators, 10 beautifully woven Kente cloths, 10 cash prizes of GHC5,000 each, and 5 ultimate winners received an all-expense-paid weekend getaway with their “Plus One” at the serene Safari Valley Resort, with GHC 5,000 stipend.

Speaking at the event, Business Executive Officer, Dairy – Central & West Africa Region, applauded the impressive numbers per the entries recorded, signifying the love for brand NIDO. She said, “ In this second edition, over 99,000 entries tell us that the connection between NIDO and Ghanaian families runs deep built on trust, care, and the promise of quality that never wavers.

Myron Otoo, Category Manager for Beverages and Dairy at Nestlé Ghana Ltd, expressed his profound appreciation to all participants. “The NIDO Obaatanpa Mo Promotion is a celebration of mothers—those whose love and sacrifice shape the next generation. Through this initiative, we honour their care, strength, and unwavering loyalty to NIDO.”

Managing Director at Nestlé Ghana Salomé Azevedo said the promotion goes beyond consumer campaign to building connection with the people the brand serves. “At Nestlé Ghana, our purpose has never been just about products. It’s about creating shared value, making sure that what we do as a business also creates joy, opportunity, and hope. Through this promotion, we have not only rewarded loyalty; we have built connections, strengthened trust, and reminded ourselves that our success is rooted in the people we serve everyday”

Ms. Azevedo also extended special thanks to partners for their vital roles in ensuring the fairness, integrity, and success of the promotion.

The NIDO Obaatanpa Mo Promotion continues to reflect Nestlé’s commitment to nourishing generations and giving back to the families who make NIDO a trusted part of their daily lives.