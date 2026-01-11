Nestlé Ghana Assures Parents After Global Formula Recall

Nestlé Ghana has moved swiftly to reassure consumers that infant formula products sold locally remain safe following a massive international recall affecting over 60 countries.

The company clarified Tuesday that infant formula distributed in Ghana does not fall under the voluntary recall announced in multiple international markets. All products sold locally are officially registered with the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), Ghana’s pharmaceutical and food safety regulator, and remain unaffected.

The company confirmed that its complete SMA range, including SMA Gold 1, SMA Gold 2, and SMA Gold 3, along with the NAN Optipro line covering NAN Optipro 1, NAN Optipro 2, and NAN Optipro 3, continue safe distribution through approved channels.

The global recall began in December 2025 when Nestlé discovered potential cereulide contamination during self-monitoring tests at its Nunspeet plant in the Netherlands. Cereulide, a toxin produced by certain Bacillus cereus strains, can trigger vomiting and stomach cramps. The contamination stemmed from arachidonic acid oil supplied by an external vendor.

The recall has expanded to affect at least 37 countries across six continents, including Brazil, China, South Africa, Mexico, and most European nations. Austria’s health ministry described the action as affecting over 800 products from more than 10 factories, calling it the largest in Nestlé’s history, though the company has not verified that claim.

No illnesses have been confirmed in connection with the recalled products. Canada and the United States also remain unaffected by the recall.

Consumer advocates have criticized Nestlé’s response timeline. FoodWatch International claims the company informed European regulators about contamination risks in December but only issued a public recall a month later.

Nestlé Ghana’s prompt communication aims to prevent unnecessary market disruption in a country where consumer confidence in infant nutrition remains particularly sensitive. The company emphasized that product safety drives all business decisions.

“The safety and quality of our products, and the health of babies, are our top priorities,” the company stated.

Officials encouraged parents to purchase infant formula exclusively through authorized retailers and healthcare facilities to ensure product authenticity and safety.