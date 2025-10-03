Nestlé donates Tricycles and other items to Kpone Landfill Waste Pickers Association

Nestlé Ghana Ltd has donated 10 tricycles and other important supplies to the Kpone Landfill Waste Pickers Association to support their crucial role in the collection of plastic waste for recycling

The donation is a significant move in the partnership between Nestlé Ghana Ltd and the Association working together s journey towards better post-consumer waste management and environmental sustainability.

Since the initiation of its plastic waste collection program in 2019, Nestlé Ghana Ltd has consistently supported waste pickers in Accra. The company has provided 78 tricycles along with various essential tools to improve their recycling capabilities. This contribution raises the total number of tricycles donated for waste management purposes to 88.

With this donation, the Kpone Landfill Waste Pickers Association joins a growing list of partners working with Nestlé Ghana, including the Alliance for Waste Pickers Associations and Vigour DW Enterprise, an industrial recycling firm, to enhance management of post-consumer waste.

During the equipment handover at the Ministry of Environment Science and Technology, Salomé Azevedo, Managing Director of Nestlé Ghana, emphasized that this initiative aims to do more than managing plastic waste; it strives to create a sustainable environment and improve the livelihoods of those who are instrumental within this sector.

Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Alhaji Yussif Sulemana who applauded Nestlé Ghana for the continues support to Ghana’s effect in plastic waste management. He called on other companies to emulate Nestle and join this worthy cause to protect the environment.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Kpone Waste Pickers Association, Divine Dekonor assured all that they will put the items to good use.