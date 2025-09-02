Nestlé chief executive sacked over workplace romance

Swiss food giant Nestlé has dismissed chief executive Laurent Freixe with immediate effect following an investigation into his romantic relationship with a company employee.

The maker of Kit Kat bars and Nespresso machines confirmed the termination Tuesday after an inquiry led by chair Paul Bulcke and lead independent director Pablo Isla. The probe was launched following a whistleblower report through internal channels.

“This was a necessary decision. Nestlé’s values and governance are strong foundations of our company,” Bulcke said in a statement thanking Freixe for his service. The relationship involved an employee outside the executive board and created a conflict of interest situation.

Sources indicate concerns about Freixe’s conduct surfaced earlier this year, prompting an initial internal investigation that found claims unsubstantiated. However, persistent complaints triggered a second inquiry with external legal counsel, which upheld the allegations against the executive.

A company spokesperson defended the handling of the matter, saying Nestlé acted according to corporate governance best practices. The external investigation began shortly after the first internal review, demonstrating the company takes such allegations seriously.

Freixe’s dismissal comes less than a year after he assumed the global leadership role in September, replacing Mark Schneider. The 40-year Nestlé veteran will receive no severance package following his departure.

Philipp Navratil, a 24-year company employee, steps into the chief executive position with immediate effect. Bulcke assured investors the leadership change would not alter strategic direction or impact performance targets.

The Swiss multinational joins a growing list of major corporations confronting executive misconduct. BP’s Bernard Looney resigned in 2023 after admitting he wasn’t fully transparent about workplace relationships, while McDonald’s fired Steve Easterbrook in 2019 over similar issues.

Easterbrook initially received a $105 million severance package that he later returned after McDonald’s discovered additional undisclosed relationships. He was fined $400,000 by US regulators in 2023 for misleading investors about the circumstances.

Corporate governance experts say companies increasingly face pressure to enforce strict policies around executive conduct. The trend reflects heightened scrutiny of workplace relationships and power dynamics in senior management positions.

Nestlé shares showed little immediate reaction to the announcement, suggesting investors view the leadership transition as manageable. The company generates annual revenues exceeding $100 billion from brands spanning coffee, chocolate, infant nutrition, and pet care products.