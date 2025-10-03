Nestlé Cerelac, The Number One Baby Food Celebrates Milestone

Nestlé Cerelac, the most trusted name in infant cereal in the country, proudly celebrates a significant milestone as it solidifies its position as the leading baby food brand, holding an impressive 85% market share.

For decades, Cerelac has been a staple in Ghanaian households, providing generations of babies with their first tastes of solid food nourishing them with the nutrients they need during the most critical stage of growth.

Speaking at the Cerelac Nostalgia Fest, Managing Director of Nestlé Ghana Limited, Salomé Azevedo, commended the Cerelac team and expressed appreciation to consumers for helping the brand achieve an impressive 85% market share in Ghana

Speaking at the Cerelac Nostalgia Fest, Deborah Kwablah, Nestlé Ghana’s Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Manager, highlighted that Nestlé Cerelac plays a significant role in supporting economic development.

“For instance, take maize. Cerelac needs high-quality maize since it’s a baby food. So, we intervene at the farm level—starting with inputs—to ensure farmers get the right support. This ensures both quality and quantity.”

Kwabena Adaakwa, Category Manager-Nutrition at Nestlé Ghana emphasized that achieving an impressive 85% market share was not a coincidence but was made possible through the consistent trust and loyalty shown by parents over the years.

“It didn’t happen by chance; it is the trust that millions of parents in Ghana have in us, and it’s a big responsibility for us to sustain that trust with them. So today, let’s celebrate the past, acknowledge the present, and look ahead to the future.”

As the brand celebrates this landmark, Nestlé Cerelac looks forward to expanding its reach, introducing even more localized flavors, and continuing its legacy of excellence in infant nutrition.