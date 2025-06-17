Nestlé Appoints Ms. Salome Azevedo Managing Director, Nestlé Ghana Ltd

Dairy, Beverages, and Confectionery, Nestlé Central and West Africa Region, has been appointed as the Managing Director for Nestlé Ghana Ltd. This appointment follows the recent appointment of Mr. Georgios Badaro to Nestlé Indonesia as CEO.

Salomé joins Nestlé Ghana Ltd., with a wealth of experience, spanning over 20 years, 15 of which is in various roles within the commercial field in sub-Saharan Africa . Prior to her recent appointment, she held the position as Business Executive Officer for Dairy, Beverages, and Confectionery overseeing 25 countries in the Nestlé Central and West Africa Region based in Ghana. Salome’s extensive expertise will undoubtedly contribute to the continued success of Nestlé Ghana Ltd.

Commenting on her new role, Salomé stated, “I am honoured to take on the position of Managing Director for Nestlé Ghana Ltd. This role presents a unique opportunity to work with the talented team in Ghana to continue fulfilling our mission to prioritize quality, nutritious products and innovation while contributing positively to the communities we serve”.

Based in Accra, Salomé Azevedo will oversee Nestlé’s operations in Ghana, Liberia, and Sierra Leone under the Central and West Africa Region of the Company.