NERC Approves Power Compensation for Band A Customers

Nigeria’s electricity regulator has approved compensation for Band A customers who endured poor power supply between February and March 2026, ordering distributors to pay the credits by June.

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) issued the directive on Thursday after generation shortages across the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) left Distribution Companies (DisCos) unable to deliver the supply hours promised to premium Band A users.

NERC blamed inadequate gas supply and the vandalism of gas and transmission infrastructure, problems it said lay beyond the control of the DisCos. System operators reported that thermal plants needed about 1,629.75 million standard cubic feet of gas daily, yet supply fell to roughly 692 million in February, under 43 percent of the required volume.

Feeders that delivered 18 to 20 hours of daily supply will keep receiving compensation under the existing framework. Where supply dropped below 18 hours, NERC barred any downgrade of the feeders and ordered fresh credits instead.

Customers outside the maximum demand category will receive credits worth 20 percent of their approved February 2026 energy cap. Maximum Demand (MD) customers will get 20 percent of the average energy billed per MD customer that month. Prepaid users receive token credits, while postpaid users get bill adjustments.

DisCos were directed to complete February compensation by 31 May 2026 and March compensation by 30 June 2026. NERC prohibited the firms from offsetting the credits against customer debts and told them to state the value and period clearly.

The commission said it would monitor compliance and verify that every eligible customer receives the relief. Industry data showed DisCos collected about 600 billion naira from consumers in the first quarter of 2026 despite the outages.