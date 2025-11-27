NEIP Chief Urges Party Members to Exercise Patience on Employment Opportunities

Eric Adjei, Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), has urged party members to remain patient while President John Dramani Mahama develops employment opportunities. The statement comes amid growing frustration among National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters who expected immediate job opportunities following the party’s return to power.

Several NDC members who campaigned with hopes of securing positions under their party’s government have expressed disappointment. These individuals have publicly voiced their frustration over the lack of immediate opportunities despite their party controlling the government.

In a social media post, Adjei acknowledged that some party members have given up hope of any form of engagement over the next four years under Mahama’s leadership. He addressed party supporters directly, saying the president is preparing something important for all of them, including those who have never trusted in his leadership.

President Mahama named Adjei as Acting Chief Executive Officer of NEIP in January 2025, succeeding Kofi Ofosu Nkansah. Adjei previously served as Deputy Spokesperson for Vice Presidential Candidate Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang during the 2024 general election. Upon his appointment, he declared on Facebook that his role was for the grassroots.

The Adwumawura Programme, launched on April 28, 2025, aims to create sustainable jobs and provide better livelihoods for young people. The initiative targets the creation of 10,000 youth led businesses annually, reflecting a national agenda to unleash the potential of young Ghanaian innovators and entrepreneurs.

In its first phase, the programme will support the top 2,000 viable business proposals with business development training, mentorship, access to startup capital, and marketing and networking opportunities. The initiative fulfills an NDC campaign promise to prioritize youth empowerment and job creation.

Beyond Adwumawura, NEIP plans to introduce several complementary initiatives including the Presidential Innovation Challenge, the Vice Presidential Empowerment Programme targeting women and persons with disabilities, and the Street to Entrepreneurship Project focused on rehabilitating vulnerable youth.

NEIP, originally established as Youth Enterprise Support (YES) in August 2014 under an NDC administration, was restructured and rebranded in 2017 by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government. The programme focuses on providing technical support and business advisory services for startups, micro, and small businesses.

Adjei has faced challenges since assuming his role, including a staff member secretly recording him during a meeting and the leaking of an internal memo regarding staff suspensions. He attributed these actions to staff members loyal to former management attempting to create negative public impressions.

The NEIP chief’s call for patience comes as the Mahama administration works to balance party expectations with broader national development objectives. The government faces the challenge of managing demands from party faithful while implementing programs designed to benefit all Ghanaians, particularly young entrepreneurs seeking business opportunities rather than traditional employment.