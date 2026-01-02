Neequaye Claims National Super Lightweight Crown With TKO Victory

Africanus Neequaye delivered a dominant performance at the Bukom Boxing Arena on January 1, 2026, stopping Daniel Quaye in the seventh round to capture the national super lightweight title.

The 20 year old Jamestown Boxing Gym fighter, known to fans as Africa, overwhelmed his opponent from the Bronx Boxing Gym with precision punching throughout the contest. Neequaye improved his undefeated record to 10 wins with 7 knockouts, while Quaye’s record dropped to 9 wins, 2 losses, and 1 draw with 9 knockouts.

The past student of Prince de Henry Educational Complex and LaboneSHS showcased superior boxing skills, landing powerful combinations to both the body and head of Quaye across six complete rounds. The partisan crowd at Bukom watched Neequaye systematically break down his opponent with clinical accuracy.

Round six proved particularly devastating for Quaye, as Neequaye unleashed beautiful combinations that hurt the challenger multiple times. The punishment became so severe that Quaye failed to answer the bell for round seven, prompting referee David Mills to wave off the bout and declare Neequaye the winner by technical knockout.

In another significant result on the same card, Michael Abban of Black Panthers captured the World Boxing Association (WBA) Pan Africa and Commonwealth Silver Super Flyweight titles. The 20 year old stopped Tanzania’s Mushin Kizato in round three with powerful body shots. Abban, who improved his record to 13 wins, 1 loss, and 8 knockouts, moved closer to contention for the full Commonwealth title. Coach Eben Adjei received praise for preparing Abban for the international challenge.

The evening also featured a special amateur bout where Mathias Ashitey of Black Panthers defeated Caleb Mensah of Wisdom Gym. Ashitey, recognized by the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) as Best Boxer, justified the honor with his performance.

The Best of Bukom 2 event provided Ghanaian boxing fans with an exciting start to 2026, particularly with Neequaye’s impressive title victory before a supportive home crowd.