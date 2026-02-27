Neequaye and Kamoko Turn Scholarship Ceremony Into Style Moment

Two of Ghana’s most prominent young professional boxers made an impression beyond their fighting credentials on Monday when National Lightweight Champion Africanus Kotei Neequaye and light heavyweight contender Abubakar Kamoko arrived at the Prince De-Henry Educational Complex in Lartebiokorshie, Accra, dressed to the nines for what was primarily a charitable occasion.

The event was the birthday scholarship presentation ceremony of international matchmaker Mubarak Yusif Nanor, who marked the occasion by enrolling 10 young boxers into the school as a statement of commitment to education within Ghana’s boxing community. Nanor told reporters the gesture was rooted in the belief that every young person deserves a chance to learn and succeed, describing the MYN Scholarship Educational Project as a community responsibility rather than a one-off celebration.

While the scholarship recipients were the centrepiece of the afternoon, Neequaye, who trains at the Jamestown Boxing Club and is known professionally as The African Star, drew attention for his tailored suit. He confirmed to those present that the ensemble carried a Louis Vuitton label, adding that more appearances of a similar standard should be expected. “Fashion is life,” the old student of Prince De-Henry and Labone Senior High School said, making clear that athletic discipline and personal style are not mutually exclusive.

Kamoko, popularly known as Ambitious Tilapia and the son of veteran Ghanaian boxer Bukom Banku, matched the moment in equally sharp attire. Kamoko is among the fighters being lined up for Legacy Rise Sports Promotions’ next fight night on April 10, 2026, at the Bukom Boxing Arena, where a potential showdown with Bestie Samir, the man who stopped his father, has already generated significant public interest.

Sharaf Mahama, son of President John Mahama and chief executive of Legacy Rise Sports Promotions, attended the ceremony and used the occasion to reinforce the message that sport alone is not a sustainable career path, urging boxers to take their education seriously and plan for life beyond the ring. Also in attendance were Alfred Kotey Ashie, Member of Parliament for Odododiodoo, and boxing coach Carl Lokko of the Bronx Gym.