NEDCo Takes Energy Lesson to Sunyani Market for Customer Week

The Northern Electricity Distribution Company transformed a bustling market in Sunyani into a classroom this week, bringing its Customer Service Week campaign directly to the traders and consumers who depend on reliable power. Armed with placards and practical advice, NEDCo staff engaged marketplace vendors about energy conservation, payment responsibility, and the realities of electricity distribution in ways that textbook education rarely captures.

The outreach at Nana Bosoma Market, held as part of this year’s international Customer Service Week celebration, reflected a strategic shift in how NEDCo approaches customer relations. Rather than broadcasting messages from offices, the company deployed managers and supervisors into the community to listen, educate, and address frustrations directly. This year’s theme, “Mission Possible,” guided the engagement, emphasizing that strengthening customer relationships requires genuine connection between service providers and the people they serve.

Sunyani Area Manager Ing. Eugene Odoi Addo framed the exercise as something deeper than ceremonial acknowledgment. “Customer Service Week is not just about celebration. It’s about connection,” he told journalists during the outreach. “We are using this opportunity to listen to our customers, educate them on energy efficiency, and assure them that NEDCo is committed to delivering quality and dependable service.” His words reflected awareness that customer frustration with electricity supply often stems from misunderstanding rather than NEDCo’s actual limitations. By explaining how the system works and what pressures it faces, the company signals that it recognizes customer concerns are legitimate.

The messaging on NEDCo’s placards cut directly to persistent misconceptions and challenges. “We Do Not Intentionally Turn Off Lights” addressed complaints about unexplained outages by explaining that power cuts typically result from infrastructure failures or maintenance needs rather than administrative negligence. “Pay Your Bills Promptly We Need It to Serve You Better” reframed bill payment from a simple transaction into a reciprocal obligation. “NEDCo Meters Are Not for Sale” countered rumors about meter tampering or illegal meter sales, a persistent concern that undermines customer confidence. These messages weren’t condescending; they acknowledged real experiences while providing context.

Bechem Station Supervisor Ing. Michael reinforced the payment message, directly appealing to traders’ self-interest. “We urge our cherished customers to pay their bills on time. Your prompt payment enables us to sustain operations and continue serving you efficiently,” he emphasized. This framing works because it makes transparent the mutual dependency between NEDCo and its customers. When customers understand that their payments directly enable the company to maintain transformers, replace damaged lines, and fund operations, payment becomes less an external obligation and more an investment in their own power security.

For traders in the market, the engagement provided practical knowledge they could apply immediately. One trader reflected this benefit directly: “We are grateful to NEDCo for coming to us. I’ve learned how to manage my power consumption and the kind of appliances that use more energy.” Her comment suggests the outreach worked as intended. Understanding which appliances consume most electricity allows traders to make choices that reduce their bills without sacrificing essential equipment or services.

The Sunyani market outreach also illustrates NEDCo’s recognition of a persistent challenge within its operational area: customers often view the company with skepticism rooted in past service failures or lack of information. Customer Service Week provided a sanctioned moment to rebuild trust through direct engagement. By bringing company leadership to where customers actually work and shop, NEDCo demonstrated that customer concerns matter enough to merit senior management attention.

Market traders represent a particularly important demographic for NEDCo. They operate businesses dependent on consistent power for refrigeration, lighting, and customer comfort. When power is unreliable, they lose revenue and sometimes merchandise. Their frustrations are economically grounded, not arbitrary. By engaging traders specifically, NEDCo targets people whose practical experience with electricity supply can influence broader public perception of the company. If traders leave the market convinced that NEDCo is responsive and committed to reliability, that message spreads through communities far beyond the market itself.

Customer Service Week, observed annually since 1987 during the first week of October, exists precisely to create space for these kinds of engagements. The international event honors customer service professionals while emphasizing that building strong relationships across sectors requires intentional effort and genuine listening. For NEDCo, the Sunyani market outreach showed that customer service extends beyond billing centers and complaint hotlines into the spaces where customers actually live and work.