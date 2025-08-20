NEC and UN Agency Partner to Boost Food and Health Tech in Africa

Japan’s NEC Corporation has signed a cooperation agreement with the United Nations World Food Programme to scale technology-driven development projects across Africa.

The partnership, announced during the Tokyo International Conference on African Development, aims to advance sustainable farming and improve health outcomes through digital innovation.

The collaboration will expand the use of NEC’s agricultural platform CropScope, which helps monitor farmland in countries like Ethiopia and Zambia. It will also enhance a mobile health application initially tested in Ghana for maternal and child nutrition. These tools are designed to make aid delivery more efficient and data-informed amid growing challenges such as climate disruption and regional conflicts.

WFP, which provided food assistance to 124 million people last year, is increasingly turning to technology to maximize limited resources. With hunger levels rising in several regions, the agency sees innovation as essential to achieving UN Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

NEC’s president, Takayuki Morita, expressed confidence that the partnership would generate significant social value through co-creation and technical expertise. The company is participating in the TICAD9 business expo, showcasing its digital solutions for agriculture and public health.

Can technology help end hunger? This partnership is betting on it. By integrating smart tools into development assistance, both organizations hope to build a more resilient and inclusive future for African communities.