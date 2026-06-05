Nearly Nine Out of Ten Workers Are Invisible to the State – Moody’s Just Sent Africa a Warning It Cannot Ignore

Imagine an economy where nearly nine out of every ten workers are invisible to the government. They pay no income tax. They are not registered. They have no pension, no health insurance, no unemployment benefits. They operate in cash, outside the banking system, beyond the reach of regulators. Now imagine that this is not a hypothetical scenario but the actual reality of Sub-Saharan Africa today.

According to a new report from Moody’s Ratings, informal employment in the region accounts for a median 88 percent of total employment. Globally, the average is around 40 percent. The informal economy represents about 36 percent of official GDP – significantly higher than the global average of roughly 25 percent. For countries like Nigeria, Moody’s estimates the informal economy at close to 55 percent of official GDP.

The report is not an academic exercise. It is a warning. Large informal economies constrain fiscal capacity, limit productivity growth, weaken policy effectiveness, and make it harder for countries to improve their creditworthiness. At a time when African governments face rising debt-servicing costs, shrinking aid budgets, and growing demands for infrastructure and healthcare, the informal sector is a leak in the fiscal boat that is becoming impossible to ignore.

According to analysis by Accra Street Journal, the Moody’s report should be required reading for every finance minister and central bank governor on the continent. The problem is well-diagnosed. The solutions are known. What is missing is the political will to act.

The Numbers That Should Keep African Policymakers Awake at Night

88 Percent Employment, 36 Percent of GDP

The scale of informality in Sub-Saharan Africa is unlike any other region. Latin America’s informal employment ranges from 30 to 70 percent. Asia’s is substantial but lower. Africa’s 88 percent stands alone.

This is not a marginal phenomenon. The informal economy is not a small shadow lurking at the edges of formal activity. It is the economy for the majority of the continent’s workers. The market trader in Accra, the okada rider in Lagos, the artisan in Nairobi – they are not exceptions. They are the rule.

The 36 percent of GDP figure is equally striking. More than a third of the region’s economic output is generated outside the formal system. It is not measured accurately, not taxed effectively, and not subject to regulation. If it were formalised, it could generate hundreds of billions of dollars in additional revenue.

The VAT Leak – 41 Percent Goes Uncollected

Moody’s estimates that 41 percent of potential VAT revenue goes uncollected across Africa. In Europe, the comparable figure is 23 percent. This is not because Africa’s tax rates are low. The median corporate tax rate in Sub-Saharan Africa is 30 percent – the highest among major global regions and above the global median of 25 percent.

The problem is compliance, not rates. Informal businesses do not register for VAT. They do not file returns. They do not pay. Governments are left chasing a shrinking pool of formal taxpayers while the informal economy grows.

A previous Accra Street Journal report noted that Ghana has made efforts to expand its tax base through the Ghana Card, digital addresses, and business registration systems. But enforcement remains weak. Compliance remains low. The gap between potential and actual revenue remains large.

Why Informality Matters – The Fiscal, Growth, and Ratings Impact

The Fiscal Constraint – A Narrow Tax Base in a High-Debt Era

Governments with large informal sectors have smaller tax bases. They rely heavily on indirect taxes – VAT, import duties – and on a narrow pool of formal taxpayers. This leaves them vulnerable to economic shocks. When growth slows, formal sector revenues fall, but informal sector revenues remain unreachable.

The timing could hardly be worse. African governments are facing rising debt-servicing costs after a decade of increased borrowing. Development aid budgets are shrinking as donor countries focus on domestic priorities. And demands for spending on infrastructure, healthcare, and education are growing. The fiscal squeeze is real. The informal sector is a major reason why.

The Productivity Drag – Why Informal Firms Stay Small

Informal businesses are typically small, have limited access to financing, technology, and skilled labour, and struggle to scale up. They operate in cash, so they cannot build credit histories. They are not registered, so they cannot access formal markets. They avoid regulation, but they also avoid the benefits of formality.

The result is a low-productivity, low-wage equilibrium. The economy remains stuck. Formalisation would increase productivity, wages, and tax revenues. But the transition is difficult. Workers and businesses need incentives to formalise, not just penalties for staying informal.

The Credit Ratings Angle – Moody’s Own Framework

Moody’s is not an impartial observer. The ratings agency assesses sovereign creditworthiness – a country’s ability and willingness to repay debt. A large informal sector reduces the tax base, making it harder for the government to generate revenue. It also indicates weak institutions, which suggests that policy may be unpredictable. Both factors weigh on ratings.

The message is clear: countries that make progress on formalisation will see improvements in their credit ratings. Countries that do not will continue to face higher borrowing costs and constrained access to capital markets. As The High Street Journal has previously noted, this creates a virtuous or vicious cycle. Formalisation leads to better ratings. Better ratings lead to cheaper borrowing. Cheaper borrowing enables more investment. More investment fuels growth and further formalisation.

The Variation Across Africa – Who Is Doing Better?

Southern Africa vs. West and Central Africa

The Moody’s report highlights significant variation across the continent. Southern African economies such as Mauritius and South Africa perform relatively better, with smaller informal sectors. West and Central African countries tend to have some of the largest informal sectors. Nigeria’s informal economy is estimated at close to 55 percent of official GDP – one of the highest levels in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The underlying causes are institutional. Weak governance, cumbersome regulations, limited enforcement capacity, and low public trust in government institutions all contribute to informality. Businesses and households that receive limited public services have fewer incentives to comply with tax and regulatory requirements. A cycle develops: weak services lead to low compliance, which leads to low revenue, which leads to weak services.

Success Stories – Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, and Tanzania

Moody’s notes that reductions in informality in Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, and Tanzania have coincided with improvements in governance indicators and stronger credit fundamentals. These cases show that progress is possible. But formalisation is a gradual process. It takes time, resources, and political will.

Research published by Accra Street Journal indicated that countries that simplified business registration, reduced compliance costs, and invested in digital tax systems saw faster formalisation rates. The lesson is that governments can act. The question is whether they will.

The Solutions – What Works, What Does Not

Simplify, Digitalise, Incentivise, Enforce

The solutions to informality are well understood. They are not mysterious. Governments can simplify business registration through one-stop shops and online portals. They can reduce the cost of compliance by lowering fees and reducing the number of forms. They can use digital tools – mobile money, electronic filing, digital IDs – to make tax payment easier and cheaper.

They can incentivise formalisation by offering tax holidays, access to credit, and social protection benefits for newly formalised businesses and workers. And they can enforce the rules fairly – no exemptions for the politically connected, no arbitrary penalties for the small operator.

The Role of Digital Technology – Ghana’s Assets

Digital technology is a game-changer for formalisation. Mobile money, digital IDs, and electronic filing systems can reduce the cost of compliance and make it easier for informal businesses to formalise. Ghana has assets in this area: the Ghana Card, mobile money penetration, and digital address systems. The government should use them.

The African Development Bank estimates that African countries could mobilise an additional $469 billion in annual revenue through better tax administration, digitalisation, and stronger compliance measures. That is more than the continent receives in aid. Domestic resource mobilisation is the key to financing development.

The Trust Deficit – A Deeper Problem

But technology alone is not enough. The deeper problem is trust. Businesses and workers who see their taxes funding corruption, waste, or poorly delivered services will not want to formalise. Governments must improve public service delivery – health, education, infrastructure – so that citizens see the benefit of paying taxes.

This is the hardest part of the reform agenda. It requires political will, institutional capacity, and time. But without it, formalisation efforts will struggle. The cycle of weak services, low compliance, and low revenue will continue.

What This Means for Ghana – A Country Case

Ghana’s informal sector is substantial. The government has made efforts to formalise through the Ghana Card, digital addresses, and business registration systems. But enforcement is weak, and compliance is low.

The government should consider a dual approach: carrots and sticks. Incentives for formalisation – tax holidays, access to credit, social protection – can encourage voluntary compliance. Penalties for remaining informal – fines, restrictions on market access – can deter evasion. The mix matters.

The Accra Street Journal’s advice to Ghanaian policymakers: start with simple, low-cost reforms. Simplify business registration further. Reduce the cost of compliance. Use mobile money for tax payments. Improve public services so citizens see the benefit. And enforce the rules fairly.

The Moody’s report is a warning that Sub-Saharan Africa cannot afford to ignore. The region has the largest informal workforce in the world – 88 percent of workers operating outside the formal economy. That informality weakens government finances, limits economic growth, reduces policy effectiveness, and hurts creditworthiness.

According to analysis by Accra Street Journal, the problem is well-diagnosed. The solutions are known: simplify registration, digitalise tax collection, incentivise formalisation, improve public services, and enforce fairly. The missing ingredient is political will.

The cost of inaction is high. African governments are already struggling with rising debt, shrinking aid, and growing spending demands. The informal sector represents billions of dollars in potential revenue that remains untapped. Formalising even a portion of that activity would transform fiscal space and enable investment in development.

As The High Street Business has consistently argued, the transition to formality is not just about taxes. It is about building state capacity, strengthening institutions, and creating the conditions for sustainable growth. The Moody’s report provides the evidence. Now African governments must provide the action. The time to act is now.