Nearly 1,000 Nigerians Face Deportation from Canada

Canada deported 366 Nigerians between January and October 2025, with an additional 974 currently awaiting removal as authorities intensify immigration enforcement to levels not recorded in over a decade, official data from the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) reveals.

The statistics, last updated on November 25, 2025, place Nigeria ninth among the top 10 nationalities deported from Canada during the period. Nigeria also ranks fifth among countries with the highest number of individuals in the removal in progress category, a designation indicating deportation proceedings have begun but remain incomplete.

Failed refugee claimants whose asylum applications were denied account for approximately 83 percent of Nigerian deportees, while criminality accounts for roughly four percent of removals. Under Canadian law, individuals issued with enforceable removal orders are required to leave the country.

Historical data shows deportations of Nigerians have fluctuated significantly in recent years. Canada removed 339 Nigerians in 2019, a figure that declined to 302 in 2020, 242 in 2021 and 199 in 2022. Nigeria did not appear among the top 10 countries for deportations in 2023 and 2024 but returned to the list in 2025, representing an eight percent increase compared with 2019 totals.

Nigeria is the only African country listed among the top 10 nationalities deported in 2025. Other African countries were grouped under remaining nationals, which together accounted for 6,233 removals during the year. The top countries for deportations include Mexico with 3,972 removals, India with 2,831, Haiti with 2,012, Colombia with 737, and Romania with 672.

In the removal in progress inventory, Nigeria trails only India with 6,515 cases, Mexico with 4,650, the United States with 1,704, and China with 1,430. The 974 Nigerians awaiting deportation represent the highest number from any African nation on the continental list.

Canada is currently removing an average of 400 individuals per week, the fastest deportation rate recorded in more than a decade. In the 2024 to 2025 fiscal year alone, authorities removed 18,048 foreign nationals at an estimated cost of approximately 78 million dollars.

Canadian authorities say the intensified deportation drive aims to meet revised immigration targets and ease pressures linked to housing shortages, labour market strain and border security concerns. The government has earmarked an additional 30.5 million dollars over three years for removals, alongside a 1.3 billion dollar investment in border security.

Under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act, CBSA is legally mandated to remove any foreign national subject to an enforceable removal order. Individuals may be deemed inadmissible for reasons ranging from security concerns, human or international rights violations and criminal activity to misrepresentation, health or financial issues, and failure to comply with immigration regulations.

Canadian law recognizes three categories of removal orders. Departure orders require individuals to leave within 30 days. Exclusion orders bar reentry for between one and five years. Deportation orders permanently prohibit return unless special authorization is granted.

Aisling Bondy, President of the Canadian Association of Refugee Lawyers, expressed concern that the government’s focus on getting the job done may come at the expense of fairness. Human rights advocates highlight that many Nigerian asylum seekers flee persecution including insurgencies and gender based violence.

Many claims are reportedly rejected based on the Internal Flight Alternative concept, where Canadian officials argue claimants can safely relocate to other parts of Nigeria rather than remaining in Canada. This approach has drawn criticism from refugee lawyers who question whether Lagos or Port Harcourt truly offer safety for individuals fleeing specific regional threats.

Bondy warned that deportations could increase further if Bill C-12, widely referred to as the border bill, is passed. The proposed legislation includes clauses that would permanently bar many individuals from making refugee claims in Canada, potentially affecting thousands of pending cases.

Despite rising deportation figures and tightening immigration policies, Canada remains a major destination for Nigerians seeking improved economic prospects, education and employment opportunities. The 2021 Canadian census showed that over 40,000 Nigerians moved to Canada between 2016 and 2021, making them the largest African migrant group in the country.

Immigration data indicate that 6,600 Nigerians became permanent residents in the first four months of 2024, ranking fourth behind India, the Philippines and China. Records show more than 71,000 Nigerians acquired Canadian citizenship between 2005 and 2024, with thousands more arriving annually as students, workers and permanent residents.

The Nigerian diaspora in Canada includes significant numbers of skilled professionals working in healthcare, technology, engineering and education sectors. Canada’s aging population and ongoing labour shortages continue attracting Nigerian talent even as enforcement mechanisms tighten and deportation rates increase.

Immigration lawyers note that current enforcement patterns differ from previous periods when removal rates remained lower despite similar numbers of failed asylum claims. The acceleration reflects policy shifts prioritizing rapid processing and removal of individuals without legal status, reducing administrative delays that previously extended stays for those facing deportation.

Some analysts suggest the enforcement intensification may be linked to broader political pressures around immigration management in Canada. Public discourse around housing affordability, employment competition and border security has influenced government approaches to immigration enforcement, with authorities emphasizing removal of individuals deemed inadmissible.

The 974 Nigerians currently in the removal in progress category face varying timelines depending on individual circumstances including outstanding appeals, travel document procurement and coordination with Nigerian authorities. CBSA typically coordinates with countries of origin to verify citizenship and obtain necessary documentation before executing removals.

Community organizations supporting affected individuals report challenges including separation of families where some members hold legal status while others face deportation, financial difficulties preventing departure within required timelines, and difficulties accessing legal representation to explore remaining options.

The deportation statistics represent a small fraction of Canada’s total Nigerian population, which numbers in tens of thousands across multiple immigration categories. The vast majority of Nigerian residents in Canada maintain legal status as citizens, permanent residents, temporary workers or students in good standing with immigration requirements.