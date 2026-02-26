NDPC, DTI Rally Stakeholders to Drive 2026 Human Capital Development Agenda

The National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) and the Design and Technology Institute (DTI) on Wednesday convened a high-level stakeholder meeting in Accra to advance Phase II of the Human Capital Development (HCD) Strategy for 2026 in a push to align workforce development with industrial transformation

The meeting brought together senior officials from Ministries, Departments and Agencies, private sector leaders, regulators, development partners, academia and youth representatives to deliberate on implementation priorities, partnerships, and resource needs for Phase II.

Welcoming participants, Ms. Korkor Amarteifio, Precision Quality Consultant at DTI, stressed that Ghana had reached a decisive moment.

“We have spent the last few years defining the issues clearly. Phase II is where we move from conversation to coordinated action. Ghana cannot achieve industrial transformation without a workforce trained to global standards of precision, quality and problem‑solving.”

Moderator Mr. Eugene Eluerkeh added that the focus for 2026 is alignment, clarity and accountability:

“Today is about alignment. We want everyone to leave this room understanding their role, the expectations and the commitments needed to deliver the 2026 work plan.”

DTI Founder and CEO, Ms. Constance Swaniker, emphasised that Precision Quality (PQ) had evolved into a national economic imperative.

“Precision Quality is the discipline Ghana needs to become competitive. Industry everywhere rewards quality. Ghana must do the same—because no economy rises on low standards.”

She noted that persistent complaints about low productivity and inconsistent craftsmanship were tied to gaps in human capital.

“You cannot talk about labour market challenges without tackling human capital. Today’s convening helps us address root causes. Industry now recognises the need to collaborate more closely with the private sector and policy-makers. There is finally light at the end of the tunnel.”

In one of the key technical interventions, the Director-General of CTVET, Mr. Zakaria Suleman, outlined ongoing reforms to strengthen industry relevance within Ghana’s training ecosystem.

He highlighted efforts to embed workplace experience learning, where students and instructors spend structured time in industry.

“This gives trainees practical exposure alongside theory. By the time they complete their programmes, industry finds them ready for recruitment.”

However, he noted challenges with equipment gaps in institutions and capacity constraints within industry.

Mr. Suleman also announced Ghana’s ambition to transition to dual TVET, a globally recognised apprenticeship model where learners spend up to four days a week in industry and one day in school.

“To make this work, industry must be incentivised. We are working with government on tax incentives and quality improvements so that training institutions and industry can meet each other halfway.”

Dr. Audrey Smock Amoah, Director-General of NDPC, said Ghana’s workforce challenges required bold structural reforms.

“Our national development ambitions cannot be achieved with a workforce that is underutilised, under-skilled or mismatched. Precision Quality gives us a practical framework to close this gap.”

NDPC Chief Analyst, Mr. Peter Porekuu, clarified that the Human Capital Development document is a strategy, not a rigid policy:

“A strategy is a living document that adapts to evolving needs. We conducted extensive reviews and discovered that while many interventions exist, they are fragmented. Our mandate is to convene all actors, harmonise efforts and develop a shared work plan.”

He emphasised that the strategy ties into Ghana’s long-term national development goals, with clearly defined long-, medium- and short-term priorities.

Presenting the 2026 outline, Mr. Christopher Conduah, Senior Planning Analyst at DTI, said Phase II marks the “engine room of implementation.”

The strategy prioritises: finalising the national Human Capital Development Strategy, strengthening national skills forecasting and deepening sector engagement.

It also aims at advancing workplace learning and dual TVET, mobilising investment for skills development and building governance mechanisms for accountability

He emphasised: “This is not a DTI or NDPC agenda—it is a national productivity agenda.”

A national skills forecast presented by Dr. Magnus Duncan confirmed persistent gaps in precision, digital literacy, technical problem‑solving and maintenance skills.

“If we do not address these gaps now, Ghana risks missing the opportunities of the AfCFTA and the global digital economy.”

Youth representatives underscored the importance of relevance and opportunities.

“We want training that leads to real jobs, real competencies and real opportunities. PQ makes a visible difference in our confidence and employability.”

Private‑sector voices also called for predictability in training pipelines, standards, and co‑investment models.

Stakeholders highlighted the need for stronger coordination, predictable financing, clearer pathways for artisans and MSMEs and incentives for industry participation as well as improved data for decision-making.

Key outcomes included of the meeting included shared understanding of the 2026 Phase II agenda, clarified resource and financing gaps, identification of potential partners and co‑investors, commitments to technical follow‑up sessions and strengthened joint ownership under NDPC leadership with DTI support.

Closing the session, NDPC leadership noted:

“Ghana’s industrial transformation depends on its people. Our responsibility is to build a workforce ready for the industries we are growing—not the ones we left behind.”

DTI leadership added:

“We can achieve more if we move together with urgency and discipline. Phase II is about measurable impact.”

Stakeholders agreed to commence technical working sessions, resource mobilisation, and preparations for the 6th Precision Quality Conference later this year.