NDPC Commissioner Applauds Adidome Chief’s Bold Community Health Initiative

Commissioner and Volta Region Representative to the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), Dr. Elikplim Kwabla Apetorgbor, has applauded traditional leaders who spearhead development initiatives, describing such efforts as critical to sustainable community transformation.

He made the remarks at Adidome in the Volta Region, where he chaired the commissioning of the Health Kiosk Project.

The facility is designed to provide regular vital checks and aid in the early detection of conditions such as hypertension and diabetes.

Dr. Apetorgbor commended Togbe Kwasinyi Kakaklolo Agyeman V, Chief of Adidome and Executive Director of the Wellness Bridge Initiative (WBI), for what he called a “bold and life-saving initiative.”

He praised the project as a true example of visionary leadership and noted that it aligns with President John Dramani Mahama’s people-centred health policy, which prioritises preventive care and community-based health delivery.

“Health and development are inseparable. A healthy people form the bedrock of a productive economy. By ensuring early detection of hypertension, diabetes and other silent conditions, this initiative places the well-being of the community at the centre of our development efforts,” Dr. Apetorgbor stated.

The NDPC Commissioner urged development partners, philanthropists, and other traditional leaders to support similar interventions across the Volta Region. “Let us light these small fires in our communities for when each of our stools rises in unity and purpose, the whole region shall glow with development,” he added.

The Health Kiosk, an initiative of the Wellness Bridge Initiative, will deliver preventive health services directly to the public, including market vendors, hawkers, okada riders, pedestrians, and the wider community.

It operates on four strategic pillars, encouraging residents to check their blood pressure and sugar levels, adopt healthier nutrition, and engage in regular exercise. As part of this, WBI plans to establish age-specific fitness clubs dubbed “Age is a Number.”

The commissioning attracted the District Chief Executive of Central Tongu, the District Health Director, traditional leaders, community members, and other stakeholders. The launch also featured a free health screening exercise for residents.