NDC’s Green Army Mobilizes as Osman Ayariga Leads Charge in Kpandai

Deputy National Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Osman Ayariga Esq., has once again taken center stage in the party’s early mobilization efforts ahead of the court-ordered parliamentary rerun in the Kpandai constituency.

Ayariga set the tone for what is shaping up to be a vigorous grassroots campaign when he posted a short, spirited message on Monday —

“Kpa Kpa Kpandai

GREEN ARMY

4-4-2! Downball ⚽️

🔥🔥🔥”

The post instantly caught fire across social media, with many young supporters interpreting it as a call to gear up for a decisive political battle.

Youth Wing Springs Into Action

Even before the Electoral Commission announces a date for the fresh poll, Osman Ayariga has begun reorganizing and energizing the youth base in Kpandai. His early movement is reminiscent of his involvement in the Ablekuma North rerun in July, where his coordination of youth activities earned widespread praise and was credited with contributing to the NDC’s victory.

According to party insiders, Ayariga’s swift response is nothing new. They describe him as a leader whose strength lies in his ability to merge passion with strategy — an attribute that has increasingly made him indispensable in the NDC’s electoral operations.

A Leader Who Sets the Pace

Political observers say Ayariga’s immediate engagement after the court ruling reinforces his growing reputation as a defining voice among Ghana’s emerging political leaders.

“Osman has a rare gift for energizing young voters,” a senior NDC youth organizer noted. “He doesn’t wait for direction — he anticipates the moment and leads from the front. That’s what makes him effective.”

Why Kpandai Is Heading Back to the Polls

The renewed political activity follows a judgment from the Tamale High Court, which ordered that the Kpandai parliamentary election be rerun within 30 days.

Justice Emmanuel Brew Plange, who presided over the case, upheld a petition brought by the NDC’s parliamentary candidate, Daniel Nsala Wakpal. The petition challenged the election of Matthew Nyindam, citing irregularities in 41 of the 152 polling stations.

The court concluded that the December 7 parliamentary election fell short of the standards required under CI 127, particularly with regard to inaccuracies on Form 8A (Pink Sheets) and issues surrounding the declaration of results. With several polling station results annulled, the Electoral Commission must conduct a fresh poll to determine the legitimate winner.

Momentum Builds Behind “Green Army” Movement

As preparations begin, Osman Ayariga’s presence in the constituency has already become a unifying force for young NDC supporters. His “Green Army” rallying call is catching on fast, with youth groups in Kpandai initiating their own mobilization activities ahead of the official campaign rollout.

Analysts believe the rerun offers Ayariga another opportunity to cement his influence within the NDC, especially among young voters who view him as a symbol of a new, energetic political generation.

With each political assignment he takes on, Ayariga continues to evolve from a youth organizer into a strategic player shaping the future direction of the NDC — and potentially, Ghana’s political landscape.