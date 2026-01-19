NDC’s Alleged Agenda to Humiliate Ken Ofori-Atta Exposed

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) government, led by President John Dramani Mahama, has allegedly hatched a calculated plan to publicly humiliate former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, should he return to Ghana.

According to an unimpeachable source at the seat of government, the plan is for Mr. Ofori-Atta to be immediately arrested by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), headed by Kissi Agyebeng, upon his arrival in the country. He would then be handed over to the National Investigations Bureau (NIB) for detention.

Sources indicate that Mr. Ofori-Atta would be held in detention for approximately one week before being arraigned before a court. At that point, an excessive bail condition—reportedly in the region of a US$10 million cedi equivalent—would be imposed, similar to the bail conditions previously placed on NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako (Chairman Wontumi).

Failure to meet the bail conditions would allegedly result in Mr. Ofori-Atta remaining in detention for an additional month, after which the bail terms may be reviewed. The source claims the intention behind this strategy is not justice, but punishment—designed to “show him where power lies.”

The plan, which has reportedly been leaked to Mr. Ofori-Atta, is said to be causing unease within both NDC and NPP political circles. Sources further allege that even after any eventual release, Mr. Ofori-Atta would be rearrested by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), charged again, and subjected to further detention—effectively repeating the cycle.

This alleged strategy, insiders say, is aimed at appeasing hardline NDC supporters who are demanding the immediate arrest and punishment of the former Finance Minister. However, several well-meaning supporters within the NDC are reportedly uncomfortable with the plan and are urging restraint and respect for due process.

Even more troubling are claims that the Special Prosecutor harbours a personal grievance against Mr. Ofori-Atta and may exploit the situation to settle personal scores under the guise of official duty.

If true, these developments raise serious concerns about abuse of power, political persecution, and the erosion of the rule of law—issues that could have grave implications for Ghana’s democratic credentials.