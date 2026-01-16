NDC’s Ackuako Says Supporting Ofori Atta Creates Corruption Perception for NPP

A former parliamentary candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alexander Ackuako, has warned that any member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who publicly supports former Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta is reinforcing public perceptions that the party is corrupt, joining a growing chorus of voices criticizing the former minister’s absence from Ghana amid ongoing investigations.

Speaking on Kessben TV, Ackuako argued that defending Ken Ofori Atta in the face of accountability processes damages the credibility of the NPP in the eyes of Ghanaians. He stated that any member of the NPP supporting Ken Ofori Atta is creating in the minds of Ghanaians that they are all corrupt, a sentiment that echoes criticisms from within the NPP itself regarding the former minister’s impact on the party’s reputation.

Ackuako maintained that Ghana’s legal system is functioning and that individuals facing accusations are expected to submit themselves to the rule of law. According to him, Ken Ofori Atta’s decision to leave the country rather than face accountability raises serious concerns. He alleged that the law is working in this country, noting that people who are under accusations are in court trying to do the right thing, but Ken Ofori Atta decided to run away because maybe he knew he was guilty.

The former NDC parliamentary candidate further dismissed claims that the former minister left the country for medical reasons, describing them as excuses aimed at delaying accountability. He added that the excuses that Ofori Atta was sick were all untrue, alleging that he only wanted to buy time so he could run away from accountability. This criticism comes amid reports that Ken Ofori Atta was detained by United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) over immigration status issues.

Ackuako also used the opportunity to clarify his personal stance on corruption, stressing that his loyalty to the NDC does not extend to shielding individuals accused of wrongdoing. He stated that he is a true NDC member who believes in the party, emphasizing that the NDC is not for corruption but rather exists to serve the good people of Ghana. He emphasized that if any NDC member is called to account by the appropriate authorities, he would not interfere or defend that person unless their fundamental human rights were being abused.

The former parliamentary candidate concluded by saying he will only speak if the authority is using allegations to infringe on someone’s human rights, but will never speak for or defend someone who has been corrupt. This position reflects his attempt to distinguish criticism of Ofori Atta from partisan politics while maintaining that accountability transcends party lines.

Ackuako’s comments align with criticisms from several NPP figures who have expressed frustration over the damage Ofori Atta’s absence has caused to the party’s image. Former Member of Parliament (MP) for the Subin Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Eugene Boakye Antwi, criticized the former Finance Minister over his continued absence from the country despite an ongoing state investigation against him in an interview on Oyerepa TV on January 12, 2026.

According to Boakye Antwi, the former minister’s failure to return and respond to allegations is damaging the image of the NPP and creating the impression among the general public that members of the party are corrupt. He questioned rhetorically whether anyone has ever seen a political party leave government and its finance minister cannot be found, noting that it has been one year since Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng started mentioning Ken Ofori Atta’s name and asking about the damage that has caused the party.

Boakye Antwi stressed that public funds belong to the people of Ghana and that government officials are merely custodians of those resources, questioning why someone accused by the state of financial malpractice would run away. He argued that all the taxes collected go into the Consolidated Fund and belong to Ghanaians, with officials serving only as custodians of the nation’s resources.

Ghanaian media personality Okatakyei Afrifa Mensah has also lambasted the former Minister of Finance following his reported detention by ICE. In a three minute footage circulating on X, Afrifa Mensah accused Ken Ofori Atta of ruining the image of the NPP, stating that the former minister, who has been accused of corruption related offences and alleged to have caused financial losses to the state, has made the political party distasteful and unattractive to people.

Afrifa Mensah criticized Ofori Atta for making the party look like there are no leaders where everyone can do whatever they want, noting that when Ken Ofori Atta was Finance Minister, critics cautioned him about poor performance and even called for his resignation, but he made clear there was no way he would resign. The media personality noted that Ken Ofori Atta’s refusal to answer questions about his tenure in office portrays members of the NPP as thieves.

He stated that the fact that Ofori Atta has refused to come and answer questions goes a long way to spoil the image of the NPP, making it look like all members of the party are thieves, adding that critics warned him while he was engaging in questionable conduct. Afrifa Mensah urged Ken Ofori Atta to make himself available to Ghanaian authorities for questioning, saying this would help restore confidence and trust in the party, noting that the NPP is not what it used to be and looks distasteful.

Leading member of the United Party, Hopeson Adorye, stated in an interview on JoyNews monitored by GhanaWeb on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, that the arrest and detention of Ken Ofori Atta by ICE has brought disgrace to the NPP. He urged Ofori Atta to return to Ghana to face justice, stating that it is better for him to come and clear his name so that the doubt and tag on the NPP will be removed.

According to Hopeson Adorye, the embattled former minister decided to evade justice by leaving the country, noting that the NPP is being accused of looting, corruption, and related offenses. The criticisms from within the NPP demonstrate internal frustration with how Ofori Atta’s absence affects the party’s reputation as it seeks to rebuild following its 2024 electoral defeat.

The controversy surrounding Ken Ofori Atta stems from investigations by the Office of the Special Prosecutor into alleged financial irregularities during his tenure as Finance Minister under former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo. Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng has publicly mentioned Ofori Atta in connection with investigations into potential corruption and financial malpractice, though specific charges have not been filed publicly.

ICE has published details of Ofori Atta’s detention on its website, confirming that he is being held at the Caroline Detention Facility in Virginia. He is expected to appear in a U.S. court on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, regarding immigration status issues. According to a statement by his lawyers in Ghana, Minkah Premo, Osei Bonsu, Bruce Cathline and Partners (MPOBB), Ofori Atta had applied for an adjustment of his status.

The statement explained that Ofori Atta has a pending petition for adjustment of status, which authorizes a person to stay in the U.S. legally past the period of validity of their visa, noting that under U.S. law, a change of status by this method is common. NPP Communications Director Richard Ahiagbah appeared on Joy Prime on Monday, January 12, 2026, claiming that Ken Ofori Atta had not flouted immigration rules and had already taken steps to regularize his stay.

According to Ahiagbah, Ofori Atta’s visa was valid until February 14, 2026, and questioned why ICE would detain him with a valid visa. He explained that beyond renewing his visa, the former minister was also in the process of adjusting his immigration status, potentially seeking permanent resident status in the United States. This explanation has done little to satisfy critics who view the former minister’s extended stay abroad as evasion of accountability.

The Ghanaian government has filed an extradition request for Ken Ofori Atta, seeking his return to face investigations into alleged corruption and financial impropriety during his tenure as Finance Minister. The extradition process adds complexity to his U.S. legal proceedings, as immigration courts will need to consider both his status adjustment petition and Ghana’s extradition request.

Media personality Okatakyei Afrifa Mensah criticized former President Akufo Addo over the ongoing extradition process on his programme “For the Records” on Monday, January 12, 2026. According to Afrifa Mensah, during his tenure, President Akufo Addo refused to allow Ofori Atta to resign or be removed from office despite sustained pressure from the then Majority caucus in Parliament, which had passed a vote of censure calling for the Finance Minister’s removal.

Afrifa Mensah urged the former President to apply the same resolve he used to protect Ofori Atta while in office to now ensure his return to Ghana to face justice. He argued that Ofori Atta’s continued absence is damaging the image of the NPP and reinforcing public perceptions of corruption. The relationship between former President Akufo Addo and Ken Ofori Atta, who are cousins, has been cited as a factor in the former minister’s retention despite mounting criticism during the NPP administration.

The political fallout from the Ofori Atta situation extends beyond immediate reputational damage to the NPP. Some party members have suggested that failure to address corruption perceptions associated with the former minister could affect the party’s chances in future elections, particularly as it seeks to rebuild its support base following the December 2024 electoral defeat to the NDC.

The controversy has also sparked broader discussions about accountability within Ghana’s political system, with critics across party lines calling for stronger mechanisms to ensure public officials face consequences for alleged misconduct. Civil society organizations have emphasized that effective prosecution of corruption cases, regardless of political affiliation, is essential for strengthening democratic governance and public trust in institutions.

As the legal proceedings unfold both in the United States regarding immigration status and potentially in Ghana if extradition succeeds, Ken Ofori Atta’s case represents a test of Ghana’s commitment to accountability and the rule of law. Whether he returns voluntarily, is extradited, or remains abroad will significantly impact public perceptions of justice and accountability in Ghana’s political system.

For the NPP, managing the fallout from the Ofori Atta situation while preparing for internal elections to select new leadership presents strategic challenges. Party members must balance defending colleagues from what they may view as politically motivated prosecutions against demonstrating commitment to accountability that could help restore public confidence. The diversity of opinions within the NPP, from those defending Ofori Atta to those criticizing him, reflects these tensions.

Alexander Ackuako’s comments, despite coming from an opposition party member, resonate with concerns expressed by NPP figures themselves about the damage to party credibility. His framing of the issue as one that transcends partisanship, focusing on accountability and rule of law rather than political point scoring, reflects broader public sentiment that corruption allegations should be addressed through proper legal processes regardless of political considerations.