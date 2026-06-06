NDC Warns of Cyber Law After Fake Reshuffle List

Ghana’s ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) has urged the public to disregard reports of a cabinet reshuffle circulating on social media, warning that those who spread unverified political information could face consequences under the country’s cybercrime legislation.

In a press statement dated June 6, 2026, signed by Deputy National Communications Officer Godwin Ako Gunn, the party’s National Communication Bureau said an alleged list of ministerial changes had been shared online and was being treated as factual by some recipients.

“As we all strive to curb the menace of deliberate misinformation, some individuals will stop at nothing to poison the atmosphere,” the statement said.

The party said no official announcement of any ministerial reshuffle had been made and directed the public to verify such claims through the administration’s official spokesperson, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, before sharing them.

Notably, the statement closed with a reference to Ghana’s Cyber Security Act, 2020 (Act 1038), which makes it an offence to knowingly publish false information likely to cause fear, panic or prejudice public safety. “The Cyber Security Act can have serious implications, so let us all be mindful and responsible in our communication,” the statement added.

The NDC did not identify the specific list in circulation, name those behind it or confirm whether any formal complaint had been lodged with authorities.

The denial arrives against a backdrop of growing public debate about the performance of some ministers, with NDC insiders and opposition figures having made increasingly vocal calls for President John Dramani Mahama to reorganise his cabinet in recent weeks.