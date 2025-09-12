NDC Vice Chairman Azorka Arrested Over Assault on NPP Official

National Democratic Congress Vice Chairman Alhaji Sofo Azorka has been arrested by police over alleged assault on a senior New Patriotic Party official during the recent Akwatia by-election.

The Eastern South Regional Police Command has confirmed the arrest of Alhaji Sofo Azorka in connection with an alleged assault on Alhaji Masawudu Osman during the Akwatia by-election on September 2, 2025.

Police sources indicate Azorka was apprehended in Tamale on Wednesday, September 10, as part of ongoing investigations into incidents that occurred during the constituency by-election. Following his arrest, he was granted bail after providing a caution statement to authorities.

The NDC official has been instructed to report to the Eastern South Regional Police Command in Kyebi on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, at 10 a.m., where he is expected to be formally arraigned before court.

The arrest stems from the unprovoked physical attack of its 3rd National Vice Chairman, Alhaji Osman Masawudu, by Chief Sofo Azorka and his notorious hoodlums according to NPP allegations. Video footage circulating on social media appears to show confrontations between political party officials during the by-election period.

Prior to the arrest, the NPP had filed a formal petition with the Inspector General of Police, calling for action against Azorka and other NDC officials. The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has petitioned the Inspector General of Police to arrest the National Vice Chairman of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), Chief Sofo Azorka, and the Constituency Communications Officer for Abuakwa North, Abdul Wahab Amadu, over alleged criminal conduct during the Akwatia by-election held on Tuesday, September 2, 2025.

In their petition, the NPP accused Azorka of making death threats against prominent party figures, including Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, National Organiser Henry Nana Boakye, and MP Frank Annor Dompreh. The opposition party described the alleged conduct as undermining democratic processes and contributing to political insecurity.

The Akwatia by-election, held to fill a vacant parliamentary seat, witnessed heightened tensions between supporters of both major political parties. Election observers reported several incidents of confrontations, though voting proceeded largely peacefully across most polling stations.

Political analysts have expressed concern about escalating tensions between party officials, particularly as Ghana approaches the 2024 general elections. The incident highlights ongoing challenges in maintaining civility during electoral processes, despite calls from the Electoral Commission and civil society organizations for peaceful political engagement.

Legal experts note that assault charges against high-ranking political officials are uncommon in Ghana’s democratic dispensation, making the case significant for precedent-setting purposes. The outcome could influence how political violence and intimidation are addressed by law enforcement agencies.

Both the NDC and NPP leadership have yet to issue comprehensive statements regarding the arrest, though party sources suggest internal discussions are ongoing about appropriate responses to the developing situation.

The case is expected to proceed through the formal court system, with legal representatives likely to be engaged by both parties involved in the alleged incident.