NDC Takes Poll Lead in Akwatia By-Election Race

The National Democratic Congress appears positioned for victory in next week’s Akwatia parliamentary by-election, according to the latest polling data from Global Info Analytics.

NDC candidate Benard Baidoo leads with 53 percent support compared to 47 percent for New Patriotic Party’s Solomon Kwame Asumadu. The September 2 contest will determine who represents the Eastern Region constituency following the death of MP Ernest Kumi earlier this year.

Kumi passed away just six months after winning the seat for the NPP in the 2024 general elections, triggering the special election. His death created an opportunity for the ruling NDC to potentially expand their parliamentary majority.

Global Info Analytics attributes Baidoo’s polling advantage to strong support among voters prioritizing development projects and education. The survey found that senior high school and tertiary-educated voters favor the NDC candidate by significant margins.

The by-election has drawn national attention as both parties seek to demonstrate momentum. The NPP hopes to retain what was previously a safe seat, while the NDC views Akwatia as validation of their governing performance since taking power.

Campaign messaging has focused heavily on local development needs, with both candidates making infrastructure and education promises. The NDC’s broader policy agenda appears to resonate with younger, more educated voters in the constituency.

Polling suggests the contest remains competitive despite Baidoo’s current lead. The six-percentage-point gap could narrow as undecided voters make final choices and turnout patterns become clearer.

The result will provide early insights into public sentiment toward the NDC government and could influence political dynamics ahead of future elections. Both parties have invested significant resources in what many see as a bellwether contest.