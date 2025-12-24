NDC Reflects on First Year in Office, Pledges Continued Results

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has extended Christmas and New Year greetings to Ghanaians at home and abroad while using the occasion to reflect on its first year in government and reaffirm its commitment to delivering on the mandate entrusted to it by voters.

In a statement released by the party’s National Secretariat on Wednesday, December 24, 2025, and signed by General Secretary Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the NDC said the festive season offered an opportunity for reflection on values such as compassion, sacrifice, peace and gratitude, which it described as central to national life.

The party noted that the festive period also marked one year since Ghanaians gave the NDC the responsibility to govern following the December 2024 elections. The statement emphasized that the party fully acknowledges this trust and remains focused on turning its vision into tangible improvements in citizens’ lives.

“This festive season marks a year since Ghanaians entrusted the NDC with the responsibility to govern. We recognise this trust and remain committed to translating our vision into meaningful improvements in the lives of citizens,” the statement said.

According to the party, the past year has been defined by deliberate policy actions designed to restore confidence in governance, stabilise the economy and lay the groundwork for sustainable growth. The NDC highlighted that its administration has prioritized social protection and accountability as key pillars of its governance approach.

The statement described 2025 as a year of decisive efforts aimed at addressing the economic challenges inherited from the previous administration. While acknowledging the magnitude of work ahead, the party expressed confidence that its policies are beginning to produce results in critical areas of national development.

Looking ahead to 2026, the NDC outlined several key priorities that will define its governance agenda. Economic recovery remains at the forefront, with the party committing to measures that will revive growth, attract investment and create opportunities for businesses to thrive.

Youth employment features prominently among the party’s stated priorities. The statement emphasized the government’s focus on job creation initiatives specifically targeting young people, recognizing that unemployment among the youth represents one of Ghana’s most pressing challenges.

Strengthening public institutions emerged as another major commitment. The NDC pledged to enhance the capacity and effectiveness of state agencies, ensuring they serve citizens efficiently while maintaining transparency and accountability in operations.

Improving living standards across all segments of society remains central to the party’s vision. The statement promised continued attention to policies that directly impact people’s daily lives, including access to healthcare, education and basic amenities.

“The party assures Ghanaians of its continued responsiveness, discipline and results driven governance in the year ahead,” the statement declared, signaling the NDC’s determination to maintain momentum in implementing its programs.

The Christmas message from the party’s leadership reflected a tone of both gratitude and resolve. Party officials acknowledged the difficulties many Ghanaians continue to face but expressed optimism that the foundations being laid will yield significant improvements in the coming year.

The NDC urged Ghanaians, particularly Christians celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ, to reflect on the values that define the season. The party described the festive period as not only a time of celebration but also one for national reflection on the principles that should guide collective progress.

Beyond the seasonal message, the party drew attention to the political significance of the moment. The statement emphasized that Christmas 2025 coincides with exactly one year since voters handed the NDC electoral victory, marking a full annual cycle of governance under President John Dramani Mahama’s administration.

The party stressed that it does not take this milestone lightly. Officials indicated that the one year mark provides an opportunity to assess progress made, acknowledge challenges that persist, and renew commitments to fulfilling campaign promises that secured the party’s victory.

Throughout the statement, the NDC positioned itself as a party focused on delivering concrete results rather than making additional promises. This approach appears designed to distinguish the current administration from what party officials have previously characterized as the unfulfilled commitments of the previous government.

The reference to restoring confidence in governance speaks directly to public concerns about trust in government institutions that dominated political discourse during the election period. The NDC has consistently argued that rebuilding this confidence requires transparent operations and demonstrable improvements in service delivery.

Economic stabilization remains perhaps the most critical component of the party’s agenda. Ghana continues to navigate challenges including inflation pressures, currency volatility and debt sustainability concerns that require sustained policy attention and difficult decisions.

The emphasis on social protection reflects the party’s campaign commitments to vulnerable populations. Programs aimed at cushioning the impact of economic hardship on poor and marginalized communities have been central to the NDC’s policy framework since assuming office.

Accountability measures mentioned in the statement align with the administration’s anti corruption drive, which has seen the establishment of mechanisms intended to ensure public officials face consequences for misconduct. The Office of the Special Prosecutor has been particularly active in pursuing high profile cases during this period.

The party concluded its message by wishing all Ghanaians a peaceful Christmas and a prosperous New Year. This traditional seasonal greeting carried the added weight of coming from a party now responsible for steering national affairs through whatever challenges and opportunities 2026 may bring.

As the country enters the second year of the NDC administration, expectations remain high among supporters who delivered electoral victory. The party’s Christmas statement suggests awareness that maintaining public confidence will require continuing to demonstrate that its governance philosophy translates into measurable improvements in citizens’ lives.

The festive season statement from the NDC represents both a celebration of the Christmas holiday and a political communication aimed at reinforcing the party’s narrative about its first year in office. Whether Ghanaians broadly agree with the party’s self assessment will likely become clearer as 2026 unfolds and the administration’s policies produce concrete outcomes that can be evaluated.