NDC Poll Tracks Perceptions, Not Predictions, Researcher Says

Prof. Smart Sarpong, Director of Research and Innovation at Kumasi Technical University (KTU), has clarified that his new survey on the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer race is designed to map early public perceptions and not to forecast eventual outcomes.

Speaking on the Asaase Breakfast Show on Thursday, Prof. Sarpong said the survey focuses on “potential aspirants” rather than confirmed candidates, cautioning that the two categories should not be conflated.

“At this stage, they are not even candidates yet… they are potential aspirants,” he said.

The survey, conducted between 14 and 19 April, covered 6,738 respondents across eight regions, 100 constituencies, and more than 2,300 communities. It sampled both general voters and party executives and was conducted at a 95 percent confidence threshold.

Prof. Sarpong said those who appear to lead early surveys may simply be capitalising on greater visibility and grassroots contact rather than commanding genuine delegate support. He noted that many contenders have yet to fully engage party structures at the community level.

“There is some level of engagement unique to those who have already met delegates, and that can influence the numbers,” he said.

The researcher indicated that subsequent editions of the quarterly Citizens Perception Report will monitor how public opinion evolves as the race intensifies and aspirants broaden their outreach.

The NDC flagbearer contest, which will determine the party’s presidential candidate for the 2028 general election, is expected to be formally triggered in 2027, with multiple figures already drawing polling attention across competing surveys.