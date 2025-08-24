NDC Official: Seven Months Show Progress Against Poverty

A senior government official has defended the Mahama administration’s record seven months into its tenure, describing efforts to combat unemployment and corruption as making tangible progress despite inherited challenges.

Mustapha Gbande, who serves as Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress and Deputy Director of Operations at the Presidency, characterized his experience in government as demanding yet rewarding. Speaking during a television interview, he outlined what he sees as meaningful changes taking shape across key policy areas.

“We are fighting poverty together,” Gbande told GHOne TV, highlighting what he described as visible improvements in the government’s approach to long-standing social and economic problems. The official pointed to unemployment reduction and anti-corruption measures as priority areas where the administration has demonstrated commitment.

Gbande acknowledged the scale of challenges facing the current government, suggesting that previous policies had left the country in a weakened state. He argued that reconstructing national systems requires sustained effort, particularly when addressing what he termed years of policy deterioration.

The government official expressed confidence in the administration’s direction under President John Mahama, noting that campaign promises are being translated into concrete action. According to Gbande, the policy focus aligns with discussions held with voters during the election period.

Opposition criticism has drawn a sharp response from the deputy director, who questioned the constructive nature of current political discourse. Gbande suggested that meaningful policy dialogue requires what he called “clean hands” from all participants.

The official indicated that the government prioritizes feedback from ordinary citizens who supported the NDC at the polls rather than engaging extensively with opposition voices. This approach reflects what appears to be a deliberate strategy of direct citizen engagement over traditional parliamentary opposition consultation.

Ghana’s political landscape has seen significant shifts since the 2024 elections brought the NDC back to power. The administration faces economic pressures and social challenges that require both domestic policy solutions and international cooperation.