NDC Official Rejects Apology for Jet Bathing Claim

A political discussion on Asona FM turned heated when a former Ashanti Regional NDC administrator, Wallas Ababio, was pressed on a controversial statement about former President Nana Akufo-Addo.

The host, Agya Yaw Obeng Preko, asked if the opposition party owed an apology for the claim that Akufo-Addo was “bathing in the skies” aboard a presidential jet. Ababio’s response was immediate and firm.

He stated that the NDC should not apologize for a remark it did not make. The frustration in his voice was clear as he redirected the responsibility. Ababio insisted the comment originated from within the former president’s own government, specifically from then-Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul.

According to Ababio, Nitiwul told parliament the presidential jet lacked sufficient space, making it impossible for Akufo-Addo to bathe comfortably. This statement was reportedly used to justify the costly decision to hire a separate aircraft for official travel. Ababio highlighted the financial impact of that choice, noting the rental cost Ghana $17,000 per hour.

For him, the issue was a clear example of the previous administration’s spending. He concluded that an apology from the NDC is misplaced when the claim came from the New Patriotic Party’s own minister.