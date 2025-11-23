NDC Official Praises Mahama’s Anti-Corruption Stance

Joshua Sika Nartey, a member of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) communications team, has commended President John Dramani Mahama for taking a firm stance against corruption. The praise follows the President’s warning to ministers during a meeting with the Christian Council of Ghana on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, that any official who brings a scandal to his administration would face severe consequences.

Speaking on The Forum on Asaase Radio on Saturday, Nartey said Mahama’s approach demonstrates a commitment to transparency and accountability that previous governments lacked. He argued that corruption undermines economic progress, deepens poverty, and widens inequality.

Nartey highlighted that the government promised to operate with 60 ministers but is using fewer, adding that eleven months into the administration, there has not been a single recorded corruption case. President Mahama told the Christian Council that past administrations often failed to confront corruption while in office, leaving issues to surface under subsequent governments.

Mahama stressed that all corruption cases would follow due legal process, stating that evidence must be gathered properly before taking individuals to court. He emphasized that public pressure would not dictate investigation timelines without proper documentation.

Nartey contrasted the current administration’s governance approach with what he described as mismanagement under the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP). He criticized the NPP for focusing on vanity projects that did not benefit Ghanaians.

While acknowledging that no leader is perfect, Nartey said the government’s focus on disciplined governance and anti-corruption measures sets a model for accountability and institutional integrity in Ghana. Mahama was inaugurated for his second term as president on January 7, 2025, after defeating New Patriotic Party candidate Mahamudu Bawumia in the 2024 election.