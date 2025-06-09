NDC Official Demands GRNMA Leadership Removal Amid Strike

NDC Deputy General Secretary Mustapha Gbande has called on Ghana’s Health Minister to revoke the appointments of Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) leaders, labeling them “heartless” and unfit to serve.

Speaking on Okay FM regarding the ongoing nurses’ strike, Gbande accused the leadership of neglecting responsibilities while abroad.

“They are wicked people. I urge the health minister to revoke their appointments,” Gbande stated. “How can you declare a strike and travel abroad? The NPP failed to implement your conditions during eight years in power. Yet months after they left, you strike.”

He reiterated: “You have a right, but responsibility to be at the hospital. Sack them for serious leadership. Strikes require compelling reasons.” Gbande further alleged partisan influence: “They’re abroad on Zoom calls because the NPP influenced them.”

The GRNMA strike, now in its second week, continues to cripple healthcare services nationwide as nurses demand implementation of their conditions of service. Patients endure worsening access amid stalled negotiations, with union leaders rejecting all appeals to resume work pending government action.

The demand escalates tensions as Ghana’s healthcare crisis intersects with pre-election political maneuvering, highlighting deepening rifts in labor-government relations.