NDC Official Counters Bawumia’s Criticism of New Fuel Levy

Government Communications Minister Felix Kwakye Ofosu has rejected former Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia’s condemnation of Ghana’s new GH¢1-per-litre fuel levy.

The exchange follows Bawumia’s characterization of the tax as a “Dumsor Levy” during recent public engagements.

Kwakye Ofosu stated during a JoyNews interview: “The NPP administration imposed over 30 taxes during their tenure. They lack standing to critique this measure.” His response referenced Bawumia’s previous role in the New Patriotic Party government.

Bawumia had claimed the fuel levy charges citizens eight times more than the abolished E-Levy, calculating GH¢83 per GH¢1,000 fuel purchase versus GH¢10 per GH¢1,000 electronic transaction. Kwakye Ofosu dismissed this comparison as “misleading,” citing different tax structures.

Parliament passed the levy under certificate of urgency on June 2, 2025. Government documents confirm its purpose is addressing Ghana’s $3 billion energy sector debt. The policy debate occurs amid ongoing IMF-backed fiscal consolidation efforts.