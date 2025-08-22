NDC Official Calls for Halt to Anti-Galamsey Operations Following Violent Clash

National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress Joseph Yamin has urgently appealed to President John Mahama to suspend all anti-illegal mining task force operations nationwide.

This follows a recent confrontation in Bonteso, Ashanti Region, where community members clashed with police, resulting in injuries and arrests.

Yamin, accompanied by Deputy National Secretary Mustapha Gbande, visited the affected community and described the task force’s actions as “very unfortunate.” He accused the security personnel of using anti-galamsey operations as cover for extortion rather than genuinely combating illegal mining activities.

“The taskforce are doing during these anti-galamsey operations can never be said to be fighting illegal mining, but rather extorting monies and creating problems,” Yamin stated during a community gathering that included police commanders, mining association executives, and local leaders.

The NDC organizer questioned the operational methods of the security teams, noting the lack of proper verification processes for legal miners. He urged comprehensive education and review of the current approach, warning that without intervention, the operations would continue enriching individuals without solving underlying issues.

The Bonteso incident has intensified scrutiny of anti-galamsey tactics amid broader concerns about alleged extortion and abuse by security forces conducting mining enforcement operations.