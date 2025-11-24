NDC Leaders Clash Publicly at Winneba Funeral Ceremony

Internal tensions within the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Effutu Constituency erupted publicly on Saturday, November 8, 2025, when the party’s 2024 Parliamentary Candidate James Kofi Annan visibly refused a handshake from Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) Rev. Atta Mensah during a funeral in Winneba.

The incident unfolded at the burial ceremony of the late brother of Constituency Youth Organiser Albert Nana Benyin Bonney, where both party leaders attended. A video capturing the moment Mr Annan blocked the MCE’s extended hand has since gone viral, leaving mourners and party supporters shocked.

The dramatic scene highlighted what observers describe as deepening divisions within the constituency branch of the NDC. Supporters have become increasingly split along lines of loyalty to the two prominent figures.

In a subsequent interview on his radio station, Nyce FM, Mr Annan explained his action. He stated that the MCE had earlier arrived at the funeral and greeted everyone seated except him. According to Mr Annan, the earlier snub informed his decision not to reciprocate the gesture later in the day.

James Kofi Annan served as the NDC parliamentary candidate for Effutu in the 2024 elections. He founded the Winneba is King Movement and has been a prominent figure in the constituency’s political landscape. Earlier this year, some party supporters vandalized the constituency office demanding his appointment to a government position, though he publicly condemned the demonstration.

Rev. Atta Mensah received his appointment as Effutu MCE in May 2025 after President John Dramani Mahama nominated him following the rejection of an earlier nominee by assembly members. The Effutu Municipal Assembly unanimously endorsed Rev. Mensah on June 6, 2025, with all 26 members voting in his favour.

His nomination sparked controversy within the constituency. A group of 150 branch executives openly rejected the appointment, describing the decision as unjust and detrimental to party unity. They had preferred the initial nominee, Abraham Henry Arthur, who failed to secure confirmation from Assembly Members.

Residents and party faithful in Winneba have expressed disappointment over the public display of discord. Many criticized both leaders for what they consider an avoidable show of immaturity. Critics lament that such incidents reinforce internal fractures and undermine efforts to strengthen the party ahead of future political activities.

The handshake refusal represents the latest manifestation of ongoing tensions in Effutu NDC. The constituency has witnessed several internal disputes this year, including protests over appointments and disagreements among party executives.

Observers warn that the growing tensions, if left unresolved, could weaken the NDC’s organizational unity in Effutu and jeopardize its electoral prospects. The constituency has been a politically contested area, with historical disputes over voter registration and electoral processes.

Calls are mounting for the regional and national leadership of the party to intervene and restore calm among the feuding leaders. Party stakeholders emphasize the need for unity to maintain electoral competitiveness in the constituency.

The Effutu NDC has yet to issue an official statement on the matter. Neither James Kofi Annan nor Rev. Atta Mensah has released formal comments beyond Mr Annan’s radio interview explaining his perspective on the incident.

Political analysts suggest that personal rivalries and competing ambitions within local party structures often create fissures that can damage broader organizational cohesion. They emphasize the importance of conflict resolution mechanisms to address such disputes before they escalate.

The incident occurred during a solemn occasion meant to honour the deceased, adding another layer of concern among community members who felt the funeral setting was inappropriate for political disagreements. Traditional norms in Ghanaian society emphasize respect and decorum during funeral ceremonies.

Rev. Atta Mensah has been actively engaged in municipal governance since his confirmation, launching initiatives including a Monthly Market Sanitation Day and leading disaster management efforts. His administration has focused on environmental cleanliness and community development.

James Kofi Annan has maintained an active presence in constituency politics, including filing an election petition challenging the 2024 parliamentary results alongside an independent candidate. He has consistently raised concerns about electoral processes in Effutu.

The public nature of the handshake refusal, captured on video and widely shared on social media platforms, has amplified its impact beyond the immediate constituency. Party members across the Central Region and nationally have weighed in on the incident, with many calling for maturity and reconciliation.

As the NDC prepares for future electoral contests, internal cohesion remains crucial for organizational effectiveness. The Effutu situation serves as a reminder of the challenges political parties face in managing diverse personalities and competing interests within local structures.

The constituency’s history of electoral disputes and internal disagreements suggests that underlying issues require comprehensive attention from party leadership. Without intervention, observers fear the divisions could deepen and affect the party’s ability to mobilize supporters effectively.