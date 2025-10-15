NDC hails Kofi Adams for transforming sports ministry

The Oti Regional Communication Bureau of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has commended Mr Kofi Iddie Adams, Minister for Youth and Sports and Member of Parliament for the Buem Constituency, for his exemplary leadership and remarkable achievements since assuming office.

According to the Bureau, Mr Adams has demonstrated exceptional dynamism and commitment in translating the vision of His Excellency John Dramani Mahama into tangible progress within Ghana’s sports sector.

The statement noted that under Mr Adams’ stewardship, Ghana’s senior national football team, the Black Stars, has successfully secured qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup- a feat that has reignited national pride and unity among citizens.

The statement was signed by Mr Mobarak Diplomatic, Oti Regional Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress. It said the achievement stands as clear evidence of the Minister’s professionalism, dedication, and transformative approach to sports administration.

The bureau added that Mr Adams’ efforts have not only restored hope within the sporting fraternity but have also positioned Ghana as a force to reckon with in global football once again.

Special commendation was also extended to the technical team and players of the Black Sars for their teamwork and cooperation with the Ministry, which collectively contributed to this national success.

“The manifestation of President John Dramani Mahama’s vision for the sports industry is now a living reality, reflecting his unwavering belief in Ghanaian talent and the transformative power of leadership rooted in purpose and service,” the statement said.

As Ghana prepares for the World Cup, the Bureau expressed optimism that the nation will not only participate but also emerge as a formidable contender on the world stage.

“May God Almighty grant us victory on the global field. God bless our homeland Ghana. Long live the NDC! Long live Ghana!” the statement concluded.