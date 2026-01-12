NDC Dome-Kwabenya Honours Grassroots Heroes and Marks One Year of the ‘Reset Agenda’

AUnder the theme “Twenty Years, One Moment: Dawn of Change,” the Dome-Kwabenya constituency of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) held a landmark recognition and awards ceremony Friday to honor the foot soldiers and leaders who delivered the party’s historic 2024 victory.

The event, organized by Member of Parliament Faustina Elikplim Akurugu, doubled as a celebration of the first anniversary of the “Reset Agenda” under the administration of President John Dramani Mahama. The ceremony brought together party heavyweights, including National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia and National Women’s Organizer Dr. Hannah Louisa Bissiw, alongside traditional leaders and diplomats.

A Historic Victory Remembered

Addressing the gathering at Dome-Kwabenya, Hon. Faustina Elikplim Akurugu delivered an emotional tribute to the volunteers and agents who ended the party’s decades-long drought in the constituency.

“For 20 years, our constituency yearned for leadership that truly understood the struggles of the people,” Akurugu said. “That hope got its reward in one decisive moment when the people of Dome-Kwabenya stood up with one voice. You are the ones who made history.”

The MP highlighted the tangible progress made during her first year in office, citing improvements in road infrastructure, market revivals, and the installation of streetlights as evidence of the “Reset Agenda” in action.

Honouring the Fallen and the Faithful

The night was marked by solemnity as the party presented posthumous awards to the families of deceased stalwarts who did not live to see the 2024 victory. Honorees included the late Dr. Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, Sheriff Sulemana, Dr. Samuel Sarpong, and Lawrence Ayisi.

In a show of gratitude to the grassroots, over 700 party agents were recognized for their vigilance during the general elections. Special honors were distributed across various categories:

 Best Branch: Abokobi

 Best Ward: Dome East

 Best Improved Ward Coordinator: Ablorje Ward

 Group Awards: United Cadres Front, Dome-Kwabenya Ladies, and the Democratic Youth Alliance.

National figures were also recognized for their strategic contributions, with “Excellence Awards” presented to Dr. Hannah Louisa Bissiw, Deputy Director of IT Rashid Tanko (popularly known as “Computer Man”), and Senior Presidential Advisor Dr. Valerie Sawyerr.

A Call for Unity and Patience

The 2016 Parliamentary Candidate for the constituency, Nauredeen

Mohammed, speaking on behalf of former aspirants, made a passionate plea for unity, urging all factions to consolidate their efforts behind the sitting MP and the government.

This sentiment was echoed by National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia, who addressed the internal pressures regarding government appointments. Referencing the NDC’s campaign promise to maintain a lean government, Nketia explained that the self-imposed limit of 60 ministers—while necessary for the country’s economy—meant that many qualified members would have to wait for future opportunities.

“We are the same people who told [President Mahama] to reduce the number to 60 ministers when we win

political power,” Nketia reminded the crowd. “If the government continues to perform well as it is doing now, we shall prolong our stay in political office for other qualified members to also be appointed.”

One Year of the ‘Reset’

Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ga East, Edmund Agboh, described 2025 as the year of “Ghana’s second independence.” He touted the administration’s economic milestones, specifically noting the transition from high inflation to a “single-digit inflation rate” within the first year of the NDC government.

“The Reset Agenda was birthed by your craving to see and transform Ghana,” Agboh told the awardees. “You stood firm and got counted as the heroes of our time.”

The evening concluded with a Platinum Award presentation to Chairman Asiedu Nketia, symbolizing the constituency’s appreciation for his “unshakable belief” in the Dome-Kwabenya project. As the “Dawn of Change” enters its second year, the message from the constituency was clear: victory was won through unity, and only unity will sustain it.

By Kingsley Asiedu