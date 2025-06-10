NDC Demands Rerun in Ablekuma North Over Alleged Fake Election Documents

Ghana’s Ablekuma North Constituency remains without parliamentary representation nearly seven months after the December 7, 2024 elections, as the Electoral Commission (EC) has yet to declare a winner due to unresolved disputes.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is demanding a complete rerun, accusing the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of submitting fraudulent result documents.

Dr. Sofo Rashid Tanko-Computer, NDC Deputy Director of Elections and IT, alleges the NPP presented fake scanned copies of election result pink sheets to the EC in an attempt to secure victory. “The opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) is allegedly attempting to use fake and scanned copies of election results to woo the Electoral Commission (EC) to declare victory,” Tanko-Computer stated. He also demanded the arrest of NPP members allegedly involved.

This follows a protest by the Minority Caucus in Parliament. On Wednesday, June 4, 2025, they marched to the CID Police headquarters petitioning the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to provide security for the EC to collate and declare the results. The NDC, however, rejects the current process. Speaking on 3FM 92.7’s ‘Hot Edition’, Dr. Tanko-Computer insisted a rerun for all 62 polling stations is essential. “Our next step is that they must make sure that we go back and have elections for the 62 polling stations,” he declared.

Tanko-Computer cited procedural violations under Constitutional Instrument 127 (CI 127), emphasizing that only original pink sheets held by the EC and carbon copies held by parties are valid. He revealed that during an Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting, the EC acknowledged losing all original pink sheets, with parties losing carbon copies due to election day violence. He condemned the NPP’s actions: “Yet NPP will go and sit at their party office and cook figures, scanned them and bring them and EC is trying to rely on those scanned copies to declare. We will prevent it, we are not going to accept it.”

The prolonged stalemate prevents Ablekuma North constituents from having a voice in Ghana’s 9th Parliament during crucial legislative sessions.