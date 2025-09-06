NDC Delegates Vote to Select Candidate for Tamale Central By-Election

The National Democratic Congress held its parliamentary primary in the Tamale Central Constituency on September 6, 2025, at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium, as 1,551 delegates cast ballots to select the party’s candidate for next month’s by-election.

Voting commenced this morning and was scheduled to conclude by 2 p.m., with the outcome determining who will carry the NDC banner in the September 30 by-election called following the death of MP Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed in a military helicopter crash on August 6.

Twelve aspirants contested the primary, including three women candidates, marking a historic moment for the constituency’s political representation. All aspirants successfully passed the party’s vetting process conducted on August 31.

The Northern Regional Directorate of Elections and IT implemented comprehensive security measures for the exercise. Director Dr. Arnold Mashud Abukari confirmed that approximately 250 joint security personnel were deployed to maintain order throughout the voting process.

Each delegate received QR-code-enabled identification tags linked to their personal details, supplementing standard identification requirements. Accredited observers were restricted to designated supporters’ stands unless granted special permission to access the inner voting perimeter.

Deputy General Secretary Barbara Serwaa Asamoah, who oversaw the vetting and balloting procedures, commended the quality of aspirants and urged all participants to maintain decorum throughout the process.

The primary represents a crucial step in the party’s preparation for the by-election, which will determine parliamentary representation for one of Ghana’s key northern constituencies. In the 2024 general elections, the NDC won the Tamale Central seat with Dr. Murtala Mohammed securing victory by a margin of over 30,000 votes.

Dr. Mohammed, who served as Minister of Environment, Science and Technology at the time of his death, was among eight prominent Ghanaians killed in the tragic helicopter accident that shocked the nation in August.

The Electoral Commission scheduled the by-election for September 30, providing a tight timeline for campaign activities following today’s primary selection. The winner will serve the remainder of the parliamentary term representing the constituency’s interests in Ghana’s legislature.

The Tamale Central seat has been a stronghold for the NDC, and the party faces the challenge of maintaining its dominance while introducing a new candidate to voters familiar with Dr. Mohammed’s leadership style and local development initiatives.

Political observers note that the primary’s outcome will significantly influence campaign strategies for the by-election, particularly given the compressed timeframe between candidate selection and the actual vote.

The constituency’s delegates faced the task of choosing from a diverse field of aspirants, each bringing different perspectives and approaches to addressing local development needs and national political representation.

Results from today’s primary are expected to be announced this evening, officially launching the selected candidate’s campaign for the September 30 by-election that will restore full parliamentary representation to the Tamale Central constituency.