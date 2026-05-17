NDC Coordinator Urges Jobs for Nyinahin Zongo Residents

The Coordinator of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Nyinahin Zongo Caucus, Alhaji Mohammed Abdul Mumuni, has demanded more job opportunities for Atwima Mponua residents awaiting the government’s 24 Hour Economy policy.

Mumuni said Zongo communities across the district continue to face stiff economic pressure but remain hopeful that the John Dramani Mahama administration will follow through on its promises. He insisted that current hardships have not weakened grassroots support for the ruling party.

He urged patience while government finalises the rollout of its flagship 24 Hour Economy initiative, which is expected to create round the clock jobs across key sectors. Zongo communities, he said, are already positioning themselves to benefit once the policy takes effect.

“We have our DCE who is also trying to solve our issues for us,” he said.

The Coordinator praised the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Atwima Mponua for engaging with local concerns and pushing internal solutions while the broader policy framework matures. He framed the DCE’s interventions as proof that the party remains responsive at the community level.

Mumuni acknowledged that unemployment, infrastructure gaps, and rising living costs continue to weigh on households in Nyinahin and surrounding Zongo settlements. He urged the central government to prioritise these communities when employment programmes are activated.

The Coordinator added that NDC supporters in Atwima Mponua remain confident in President Mahama’s leadership and expect tangible returns once the 24 Hour Economy moves from policy to implementation.