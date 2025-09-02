NDC Clinches Akwatia By-Election in Close Parliamentary Contest

The ruling National Democratic Congress secured a crucial parliamentary victory in Akwatia constituency, with Bernard Bediako Baidoo defeating his New Patriotic Party challenger in Tuesday’s closely watched by-election.

Bediako polled 18,199 votes against NPP candidate Kwame Asumadu’s 15,235, according to official Electoral Commission results. Liberal Party of Ghana’s Owusu Patrick trailed with just 82 votes in what became effectively a two-horse race.

The contest drew 34,122 voters to polling stations across the constituency, with 33,819 valid ballots counted and 303 rejected. Voting concluded at 5 p.m. across 119 polling stations, followed by sorting and counting under supervision of party agents, security officials and independent observers.

Tuesday’s election filled the parliamentary seat left vacant by Ernest Kumi’s death earlier this year. The former MP’s passing triggered intense campaigning as both major parties recognized Akwatia’s strategic importance as a traditional swing constituency.

Akwatia has historically alternated between NDC and NPP control, making it a reliable barometer for broader political sentiment. Both parties deployed significant campaign resources, understanding that victory would carry symbolic weight beyond the single parliamentary seat.

Street celebrations erupted among NDC supporters following the results announcement, reflecting the party’s relief at maintaining government representation in the competitive constituency. The victory provides President Mahama’s administration with continued legislative support from an area that could easily have swung to the opposition.

Bediako now prepares for parliamentary swearing-in, promising to advance his predecessor’s work while pushing forward government development initiatives in the constituency. His margin of victory, while comfortable, demonstrates the continued competitiveness of Ghanaian electoral politics.

The by-election result reinforces the NDC’s current political momentum while highlighting the NPP’s ongoing challenges in rebuilding support following their 2024 general election defeat. For both parties, Akwatia serves as an early test ahead of future electoral contests.