NDC Challenges Election Results in Ablekuma North Over Unverified Documents

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is calling for a rerun of parliamentary elections in Ghana’s Ablekuma North Constituency, citing irregularities in the validation of results.

The dispute stems from the Electoral Commission’s (EC) acceptance of scanned pink sheets after original documents were reportedly destroyed during collation.

Dr. Valerie Sawyerr, a presidential advisor and senior NDC member, questioned the legitimacy of the results, which relied on scanned records provided by the New Patriotic Party (NPP). “Seventeen presiding officers were brought in to validate the scanned sheets, but some could not confirm the accuracy of the data from their polling stations,” she said. The NDC claims 62 polling stations were affected by the discrepancies.

The EC has yet to respond publicly to the allegations. Electoral disputes in Ghana have historically raised tensions, with past controversies leading to legal challenges and protests. Analysts note that transparency in result collation remains critical to maintaining public confidence in the democratic process.